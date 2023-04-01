Sometimes the hard and horrible things that happen to us in this life overtake us.
I’ve yet to meet anyone who hasn’t suffered in some way. Oh, I know that there are folks who put on a good front with a false smile and will say that everything’s fine, even when it really isn’t. And I’ve known folks who seem to live a charmed existence filled with money, popularity, and prestige.
But behind the front that the world sees these folks still make mistakes, suffer losses, and can spend years choking down unshed tears. And let’s face it, at some point in time, every one of us will die, and the longer we live, the greater the chance there is that we will have loved ones die along the way.
Instead of trying to keep that pain bottled up inside of our hearts, God encourages us to express it to those whom we trust, and he is at the top of that list.
One of the ways of expression that God gives us is through singing, especially singing together in church, or around a campfire, or on a road trip, or at a graveside. Something about singing, especially when we are hurting, opens us up to express our feelings, our needs, our loneliness, and even our despair. We may even find ourselves unable to hold the tears back once we start, and that’s a really good thing. For through those tears, the deepest part of our being is opened up, and it is often in those moments that God begins to heal our shattered lives.
“What a Friend We Have in Jesus” is one of those hymns which has given generations of hurting people great solace. The text was written in the mid 19th century, by Joseph Scriven when his mother was in a time of deep loss and sorrow.
Although no one can know exactly the shape of another’s pain, we can understand some things because of our own struggles, and Joseph in the previous two decades had lost two fiancees, one to drowning, and the other to pneumonia. He, like so many others, knew that there would be times when there was no early power that could change his circumstances. So he looked to God, and his pain and his love came out in a poetic prayer, “What a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins and griefs to bear. What a privilege to carry, everything to God in prayer …”
Although his mother was the first recipient of these words, think of how many hundreds of thousands of people have also benefited from this expression of beauty filled with truth. How much pain has been released, and how much sorrow has been shared … because individuals have been upheld through the voices of their church communities that were filled with the love that Jesus has for all God’s children.
“Can we find a friend so faithful, who will our sorrows share? Jesus knows our every weakness — take it to the Lord in prayer.”
The hymn’s author gives us the words we need when we are too exhausted to come up with any words on our own. Singing such a hymn becomes our prayer, and as with all prayer, the voices of the faithful who have come before us, sound in ours to cheer us on.
That’s one of the most important things about singing hymns, the encouragement to God gives us through the voices that have come before us, alongside the voices that surround us. Such singing gives us a sense of hope, and a particular type of courage to trust that God is leading us into the future he is preparing for us.
Even when we’re not in church, we can still hear the hymn sounding in our hearts. The melody stays with us, a reminder of God’s never-ending presence.
This was the case when the editor who first published the hymn added another verse to lead us into the future, “Blessed Saviour Thou hast promised, Thou wilt all our burdens bear. May we ever Lord, be bringing, all to Thee in earnest prayer. Soon, in glory bright, unclouded, there will be no need for prayer — Rapture, praise, and endless worship, will be our sweet portion there.”
With the voices of saints and angels sounding us into life, we walk into the future trusting in God’s abiding presence. No matter where we are, be it a well-appointed home or a prison cell; whether we are settling in to a new city and haven’t made many friends yet or surrounded by three generations of relatives around a festive table, God’s promise to be with you is inscribed upon your hearts and can sound in and through your voice. He is the best friend ever.
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and retired associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books, including "Give us Lips to Sing Thy Glory, Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim."