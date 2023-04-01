Sometimes the hard and horrible things that happen to us in this life overtake us.

I’ve yet to meet anyone who hasn’t suffered in some way. Oh, I know that there are folks who put on a good front with a false smile and will say that everything’s fine, even when it really isn’t. And I’ve known folks who seem to live a charmed existence filled with money, popularity, and prestige.



