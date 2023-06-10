Humans have been in awe of bears since the beginning of time. Many traditions of northern Eurasia and North America have worshiped bears for centuries. There’s even archaeological evidence that Paleolithic tribes honored the animal: ancient bear bones have been found buried in a ceremonial way.
“People have probably revered bears for as long as we have interacted with them,” writes Charles Fergus. “And while bear worship is not a part of most modern religions, it is natural for us – even those of us who have never seen a bear – to be awed by such magnificent and formidable creatures.”
It’s really no wonder that we humans are fascinated with bears. They symbolize not only strength, but family, courage, protection, health, and vitality. Bear tracker and author Linda Jo Hunter writes that “When you are where wild bears live you learn to pay attention to the rhythm of the land and yourself … Bears not only make the habitat rich, but they also enrich us just by being.”
There’s something about observing grizzly bears in their natural environment that seems to draw one into a space of contemplating the moral, ethical, philosophical, religious, and/or spiritual.
Of course, not everyone on the observation platforms or in the dining hall was engaged in anything deeper than superficial conversation. But for some of us, watching the bears drew us deeper into ourselves and into relationships with others – and God.
Professional wildlife photographer Wayne Lynch says, “Bears keep me humble. They help me to keep the world in perspective and to understand where I fit on the spectrum of life.”
There’s nothing like observing these massive apex predators to put one’s very place on the planet – much less the universe – into perspective. And this is how I came to reflect on Job and bears.
While the question of who we are that God should be concerned with us (Psalms 8) certainly echoed in my head on our trip to Alaska and Katmai National Park a few years ago, it was God’s instructions to Job that had me looking specifically to the bears – and other animals – for guidance:
“But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish in the sea inform you (Job 12:7-8).”
I suspect it is this same wisdom that has allowed Alaska Natives to live for thousands of years throughout the vast land that became the 49th state. A traditional subsistence lifestyle of hunting, fishing, and gathering food has enabled Alaska Natives to thrive in some of the world’s harshest and most challenging environments. Alaska Natives are many nations and tribes, with ancient traditions that continue to be practiced today and adapted for the modern world. Eleven distinct cultures can be described geographically: the Eyak, Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian peoples live in the Southeast; the Inupiaq and St. Lawrence Island Yupik live in the north and northwest parts of Alaska; Yup’ik and Cup’ik Alaska Natives live in southwest Alaska; the Athabascan peoples live in Alaska’s interior; and south-central Alaska and the Aleutian Islands are the home of the Alutiiq (Sugpiaq) and Unangax peoples.
While these nations and tribes are composed of widely diverse cultures, languages, life ways, art forms and histories, they share many core values that have guided them for millennia. These are known as the “10 universal values” (from the Alaska Native Knowledge Network):
SHOW RESPECT TO OTHERS – each person has a special gift
SHARE WHAT YOU HAVE – giving makes you richer
KNOW WHO YOU ARE – you are a reflection on your family
ACCEPT WHAT LIFE BRINGS – you cannot control many things
HAVE PATIENCE – some things cannot be rushed
LIVE CAREFULLY – what you do will come back to you
TAKE CARE OF OTHERS – you cannot live without them
HONOR YOUR ELDER – they show you the way in life
PRAY FOR GUIDANCE – many things are not known
SEE CONNECTIONS – all things are related
No doubt, these core values have helped the Alaska Natives survive occupation and colonization by both Russia and the United States, as well as innumerable natural disasters. Just the week before we arrived in Alaska on our vacation, a magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck 50 miles south of the Alaska Peninsula.
Earthquakes are very common and there are an average of 50-100 earthquakes throughout Alaska daily. In fact, Alaska has more earthquakes per year than all other U.S. states combined. The famous 1964 Great Alaskan Earthquake, a magnitude 9.2, shook South-Central Alaska on March 27, 1964, for over four minutes and was felt around the world. It’s the most powerful earthquake on record in the United States and second most powerful in the world.
Similarly, there’s a long-standing bond between Katmai’s volcanoes and the Alaska Natives. In the 10,000 years since the close of the last Ice Age, there have been at least seven explosive eruptions and many minor eruptions within the Katmai volcanic cluster. Witnessing the explosion of a mountain within very close proximity wasn’t an unknown experience for people living on the Alaska Peninsula when Novarupta volcano unleashed one of the five largest eruptions recorded in history on June 6, 1912 – larger than Mount Saint Helen’s in Washington (1980) and Mount Vesuvius in modern-day Italy (AD 79). Although an eruption of this scale hadn’t happened in their lifetime, ancestral knowledge of immeasurable antiquity instructed the people through oral tradition.
Watching the bears and the salmon continuing the annual cycle of life and sitting on the observation deck overlooking the Novarupta volcanic field with nothing but the wind as company, reawakened in me a sense of awe.
And I couldn’t help but question how many of us lose our sense of awe over our lifetimes. Awe is defined as “a feeling of reverential respect mixed with fear or wonder!” Grizzly bears will certainly instill “a feeling of referential respect mixed with fear or wonder!”
But, I wonder, what else fills us with a sense of awe? I’m not just talking about big things like massive bruins or expansive schools of spawning salmon … but even the littlest things that can trigger awe … wild raspberries, hummingbirds, a solitary fireweed paired with an equally lone bumblebee … even the wisdom of the ancients passed down from generation to generation…
What do we pay attention to? The negative pundits on the evening news or the things – large and small – that draw us into the wonder of the Creator and the creation of which we are all a part? To what are we attending?
May we take time to listen and see – truly listen and see – what all of creation can teach us about ourselves, other living creatures, and the Creator. “But ask the animals, and they will teach you, or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you; or speak to the earth, and it will teach you, or let the fish in the sea inform you (Job 12:7-8).”
The Rev. Wendy Kidd pastors Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ. Views in this column are solely those of the author.