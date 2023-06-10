Humans have been in awe of bears since the beginning of time. Many traditions of northern Eurasia and North America have worshiped bears for centuries. There’s even archaeological evidence that Paleolithic tribes honored the animal: ancient bear bones have been found buried in a ceremonial way.

“People have probably revered bears for as long as we have interacted with them,” writes Charles Fergus. “And while bear worship is not a part of most modern religions, it is natural for us – even those of us who have never seen a bear – to be awed by such magnificent and formidable creatures.”



