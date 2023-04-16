Last Sunday was Easter Sunday, and the Christian Church worldwide celebrated that on the Sunday following His crucifixion by the Romans, Jesus of Nazareth rose from the dead (OK, Eastern Orthodox will celebrate on Sunday the 16th).
Roughly 50 days later, a small group of Jews in Jerusalem started to preach to other Jews that their long-awaited Messiah (or Christ) had come, the Romans crucified Him, and God raised Him from the dead.
Now, I ask you, reader, do you know of an assembly of the followers of Menahem, the son of Judas? Have you ever heard the testimony of a person whose life was changed when they began following Simon Bar-Giora? Do you know anyone who has participated in any religious rite in the name of Bar-Kokhba? These three (and there were others) were Jewish “Messiahs,” or at least their followers thought they were until their deaths.
Unless you’ve studied Second-Temple Judaism and about a hundred years afterward, you’ve never heard of them. Why? A dead Messiah is a failed Messiah. As N. T. Wright wrote, you have two choices when your favorite Messiah gets killed, “Either go home or else you find yourself a new Messiah.”
But the early Jewish followers of Jesus didn’t do either. They told other Jews that God raised Him from the dead, which vindicates Him as both “… Lord and Christ …”
The earliest Jesus followers mainly spread this message amongst other Jews and with few early exceptions. Eventually, word of this Jewish sect’s message reached the ears of one particular Jew, making him want to oppose this sect violently.
Saul of Tarsus wished to stop this group. Jesus had been condemned by the Jewish courts and crucified by the Romans, and the Jesus movement was telling Jews that the God of Israel raised Him and He was the Christ. In Saul’s mind, this insulted Judaism and made a mockery of their expectation that God would send a Messiah.
Saul, like the majority of Judaism, expected when the Messiah came, he would defeat the people (Romans and others) who were oppressing God’s chosen people. He would bring in God’s justice and rule from Jerusalem in the manor of King David. He would purify God’s people through the temple and Aaron’s High Priesthood and usher in God’s kingdom here on earth.
Jesus hadn’t done any of those, and the occupying Roman authorities killed him in the most humiliating fashion. Saul saw the early church as a perversion of his Jewish religion, so he was a “persecutor of the church.”
What changed this hater of the Jesus movement into its prominent spokesman? Saul says, “But when God… called me through His grace … reveal His Son in me so that I might preach Him …”
Luke records that Saul encountered the resurrected Jesus on the road to Damascus.
Here I want to draw your attention back to the Gospel accounts. Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John all record, women found the empty tomb, and when they reported this to Jesus’ followers, they were not believed, even seeing the empty tomb did not convince the disciples to believe. They believed upon seeing the resurrected Jesus.God raised Jesus from the dead, which means God overturned the ruling of the Jewish court, and the Roman court.
The earliest followers of Jesus believed God had raised Him from the dead, since they, including Saul or Paul, saw the resurrected Jesus.
What does this mean for you, the reader? What is real/truth/actual, and what is fake/false/artificial?
If Jesus of Nazareth died by Roman crucifixion and stayed dead, He was a failed Messiah. Paul wrote to the Corinthian church that if Christ was not raised, faith was worthless, and the New Testament Gospel would be fake;[12] however, if God raised Him from the dead, his Messiahship is vindicated, and the New Testament Gospel is true. And if something is true, reader, what should you do? (For more YouTube search: Christ’s Church of the Valley, Evidence E.A.S.T.E.R.)
