Last Sunday was Easter Sunday, and the Christian Church worldwide celebrated that on the Sunday following His crucifixion by the Romans, Jesus of Nazareth rose from the dead (OK, Eastern Orthodox will celebrate on Sunday the 16th).

Roughly 50 days later, a small group of Jews in Jerusalem started to preach to other Jews that their long-awaited Messiah (or Christ) had come, the Romans crucified Him, and God raised Him from the dead.



