Life doesn’t always meet expectations. In Mark 8:31 Jesus began to teach the disciples that“the Son of Man must undergo great suffering, and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests, and the scribes, and be killed, and after three days rise again."
He said all this quite openly. And Peter took Him aside and began to rebuke Him. But turning and looking at His disciples, he rebuked Peter and said, “Get behind me, Satan! For you are setting your mind not on divine things but on human things.”
Peter was absolutely shocked by Jesus' statement. For Peter, messiahship and suffering were incompatible concepts. Jesus knew the plan for His life and any human who was not in support of this plan was ultimately aligning themselves with the cosmic forces of evil. Hence, Jesus’ sharp rebuke of Peter. Jesus didn’t meet expectations.
Dr. Carla Sunberg shares these words about life and expectations. “Rarely do we hear a message on suffering in the Christian life.
Instead, we love to hear about the joys and success that come as a result of following Jesus Christ. The prosperity gospel has gained much traction around the world because that is a much prettier paradigm than following a Messiah who is persecuted, suffers and dies.
"Peter didn’t like the idea at all and was deeply disappointed that Jesus would not be meeting his expectations. When life becomes stressful, we may also develop false expectations of the Messiah. Somehow, I think that we are tempted to gauge our spiritual life by the absence of difficulties. We tend to think that if life is going well for someone, then they must be experiencing the blessings of the Lord as a result of their faithful walk with him.
"These days I am journeying with my dad who is not the man he used to be. He keeps telling me that getting old is not for sissies. His eyesight has deteriorated, and hearing is a challenge. Reloading batteries into his hearing aids is one of the biggest struggles of the day. Getting out of the chair and keeping himself from falling by using his walker becomes a major victory.
"I watch him as daily life is one big challenge, but amid it all, he has a sweet disposition. He tells me that there is no need to be upset or frustrated because this is just where he finds himself in life. I am learning that oftentimes, even during difficulties, God is at work.”
The Psalmist tells us that“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” (Psalm 23:4)
Jesus also promised to be with us in our burdens and to help us bear them. Jesus said“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. 29 Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls.”(Matthew 11:28-29)
Like Peter, we need to learn to look at life differently. When Jesus is at work in this world, there will be trouble. Jesus Himself said,“In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”
This life doesn’t always meet expectations, but Jesus has promised to walk with us whatever life brings.
Buddy Cook is pastor of First Church of the Nazarene, Montrose. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone