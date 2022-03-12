RELIGION: When our life is disturbed

Terrified Irish raiders would spot him; 16-year-old Patrick hid and watched as flames consumed his family’s house. He and dozens of others were rounded up and herded to boats grounded in the cove. Patrick was now a slave.
That day young Patrick watched his whole way of life slip away as the rhythmic oar beats pushed the boats steadily west to Ireland. A British nobleman’s son, Patrick had had it easy enough. He hadn’t cared much for school, preferring to go off with his friends. Christianity didn’t mean much to him either. The sound of pebbles crunching beneath the hull signaled their arrival. Yanked from the boat, he was thrust into a guarded pen to await sale.
Like Patrick, Sylvia from Ukraine finds herself faced with a life drastically altered by the intrusion of circumstances beyond her control. “This morning, I awoke at dawn to news of airstrikes in five different cities within a span of 15 min. By 9 a.m., I stood in my apartment living room not knowing if I’d ever return and said a prayer. We had decided the day before that we would move west. Despite the fact that I knew many others were already gone and so many others leaving, it was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. I wept when we made that decision. In a fairly short time, we had a caravan of five cars. We would leave early and take only essentials. I can’t believe I’m a refugee.”
We often live under the comfortable lie that this world is safe, ordered, and comfortable and perhaps most insidiously centered around me and my comfortable life. When that is disrupted, we become frustrated, depressed, anxious, and angry.
As one Ukrainian pastor relates, “Twice today I heard a similar expression from two different people: “It seems to me that we are living in a terrible dream. And tomorrow we will wake up and everything will be as before.” It’s just that tomorrow never comes. And every day brings more pain and frustration. And this pain sits somewhere deep inside, in my chest and tears my soul to shreds. I want to say something to God ... I open my mouth ... but there are no words.”
Difficult circumstances often cause us to look beyond surface comforts to a deeper level of abiding and faith. For young Patrick the despair of slavery and solitude of the mountain compelled him to reach out to God. His lips forming the words “Our Father, which art in heaven hallowed be Thy name.” Words recited in childhood now became a cherished prayer. Later, in his Confession, he described it this way: “Many times a day I prayed. The love of God and His fear came to me more and more, and my faith was strengthened. The spirit within me was fervent.”
Zee, a blogger from Ukraine echoes Patrick’s faith. “This morning my mom and her husband went “hunting” to the store for some supplies that we were missing (mainly toilet paper.) Since they needed some help carrying the groceries home, they called me and asked if I can help. I think that was the first time I actually was outside “just like in normal times.” There were a few people outside, also coming from the store. I heard a whoosh in the air. We hear these sounds all the time right now, but so far, I only heard whooshing. Yet, this whoosh means that there was a missile from either our side or the enemy’s.
A trickle of fear slithered into my heart, making my stomach tighten. But then I looked up into the sky with patches of blue peeking through the gray clouds and a psalm came to my mind that I learned almost 20 years ago in Hebrew class:
I look up to the mountains—does my help come from there?
My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth!
He will not let you stumble; the one who watches over you will not slumber.
Indeed, he who watches over Israel never slumbers or sleeps.
The Lord himself watches over you! The Lord stands beside you as your protective shade.
The sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon at night.
The Lord keeps you from all harm and watches over your life.
The Lord keeps watch over you as you come and go, both now and forever.
— Psalm 121
Zee continues, “I look up to the sky. Our help comes from the Lord, who stands beside us as our protective shade. It’s calming to repeat those words to myself. It’s calming to have the eternal hope even in the midst of all of this.”
Patrick would later return to Ireland as a missionary, working in the north and west of the island. By the seventh century he had become a patron saint of Ireland, and the foundations of Irish Christianity are attributed largely to him. In his “Confessions” Patrick speaks of his call to the people Ireland.
“I came to the ‘patrons of Ireland’ Irish people to preach the Gospel and endure the taunts of unbelievers, putting up with reproaches about my earthly pilgrimage, suffering many persecutions, even bondage, and losing my birthright of freedom for the benefit of others. If I am worthy, I am ready also to give up my life, without hesitation and most willingly, for Christ’s name. I want to spend myself for that country, even in death, if the Lord should grant me this favor.”
And so, he did. On March 17 431 AD Patrick died having given his life in service to God on behalf of the people who had kidnapped him at age 16. This date is set as a feast by the church and is celebrated as St. Patrick’s Day.
This is our call. Whether we live in Ireland, Ukraine, or the US we are here to love God and serve people regardless of circumstances. Paul writes: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28) Lord help us to be the hands and feet of your loving care in the uncertain world in which we live – regardless of our circumstances.
(Quotes from Zee and Sylvia are taken from the Facebook page of Dr. Carla Sunberg, General superintendent in the Church of the Nazarene)
Buddy Cook is the pastor at First Church of the Nazarene in Montrose.