When we were kids, we were taught “God is everywhere”. God sees everything we do: EVERYTHING! Good, bad or ugly; God sees.
Theoretically, that should have scared any wee one into being a perfect angel. Not so much at the Vaders! There were 11 kids and overwhelmed parents.
Well, God is everywhere. Scripture is full of stories of our God moving heaven and earth to be with His people because of His great love. Yet from the Garden of Eden to our modern-day, humanity repeats a pattern of rebellion against this very loving God.
Fortunately, God wrote Himself into the story to save us. He became flesh and dwelt among us as Jesus Christ. After Jesus’ resurrection and ascension into Heaven, God sent His Holy Spirit to live in us to carry His presence with us.
Did the Holy Spirit “come down as tongues of fire” at Pentecost or were the eyes of the Apostles opened to the Holy Spirit? In an article by Tricia Gates Brown on “Seeing God’s Spirit Everywhere in the World”, she tells of a conversation with an elderly Trappist monk reflecting on the nearness of his life’s end. He tells her “the spirit world is the real world. Just think about your life. At one point, you weren’t.”
Here he talks about the body as different from spirit, referring to our collection of cells constantly dying and changing, transforming us from youthful to elderly. He continues: “Your parents made you, but the spirit part of you came from somewhere else. They didn’t give it to you.” Wow!
Think of the story of “Jacob and the Angels.” Jacob is camping on the way to Haran. He’s sleeping and dreams of a stairway connecting heaven and earth with spirit beings going up and down. God speaks to him of the relationship God has with Jacob’s people, reminding him how they will thrive.
Jacob awakens and exclaims, “Surely the Lord is in this place- and I did not know it! ... How awesome is this place! This is none other than the House of God, and this is the gate of Heaven” (Gen 28:16-17).
Absolutely, God is in this place! God has always been in this place, but Jacob’s eyes were opened to God’s presence!
What does it mean to be in the presence of God?
God is omnipresent — He is everywhere. If God is always with us, why do we sometimes feel alone or far away from God? How can you know with confidence if you’re experiencing God’s presence in your life?
Psalm 139:7-10 says “where can I go from your Spirit or where can I flee from your presence?
If I ascend to Heaven, you are there; if I make my bed in Sheol, behold, you are there. If I take the wings of the dawn, if I dwell in the remotest part of the sea, even there Your hand will lead me, and Your right hand will lay hold of me.”
One of the ways we are certain of His presence with us is through the beauty of His creation. Here in western Colorado we are smack dab in the middle of His beauty, aren’t we? In this common grace, God’s goodness extends even to those who are unaware of His presence or don’t acknowledge Him as Lord.
I often experience the presence of God in a song or Scripture that the Spirit brings to mind. You may too. It may be through a providential encounter with a friend.
God’s presence may prompt us to pray for someone. For me, these aren’t coincidences, these are “God moments.” This helps us understand that God is not only near us, but also within us. Many Christians see the soul as the House of God (Brown).
Allison Blunt in "How do you know you are experiencing God's Presence?” writes that one of the many blessings we have as believers in Jesus is the presence of God living inside us through the Holy Spirit.
In the same way the tabernacle and the temple housed the presence of God in the Old Testament, the Spirit of God dwells within us. As disciples of Jesus, we carry the presence of God with us everywhere we go. God is omnipresent within us!
How would seeing the world as enchanted with spirit or imbued with God change how we operate on a daily basis? When we experience God's presence, we’re often surprised like Jacob. We tell the story, cherish the memory, consecrating that moment in time.
But, all of time is consecrated and what sets this moment apart is the opening of our eyes! All of time is Holy- because God is both alongside us and within us. I need Him with and in me!
How would seeing this change the way we tell our story, whether at work, doing chores at home, relaxing with a friend or interacting with those in need? What stories might we take up and start to tell anew?
Maybe stories that enlarge our imagination of God’s presence, teaching us how enchanted this whole world really is. Maybe it begins with “Once upon a time, you weren’t …"
Mary Vader is number seven of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 30 years. Views expressed are solely those of the author.