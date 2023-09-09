The glory of God is a term used often in the Bible, but it can be difficult to really understand. What is the glory of God? And what does it really mean to glorify Him in our everyday lives?
Imagine you’re in a classroom of five year of 5-year-olds just starting school. In your room is a soft, cuddly couch and who ever is the best-behaved the day before gets to sit on the couch during story time while the other children sit on their mats. There is only room for one on the couch.
More in a minute …
Glory is a hard term to define. In a wonderful article “What is Glory and Why it Matters” by Chasing Vibrance, I read of different words the Bible uses to describe glory. One of the earliest was “kabod,” which meant heaviness. Heaviness like gold and riches. Eventually it came to mean honor, abundance, splendor, dignity, and reputation. Glory is feeling the whole weight (the splendor, riches, dignity, reputation) of who God really is.
When Moses asked God to “show me Your glory” in Exodus, he wasn’t asking to look in the vault of heaven or read God’s resume. He was asking to see God- to see everything He is: His greatness, splendor, majesty, His perfect holiness, His goodness…this isn’t a light thing.
Remember, only one person gets to sit on the couch.
God’s glory is costly. To feel all the weight of who He is, all He deserves, all He is worthy of, is majestic. Compare that to me. I am futile, weak, bent on my own will — I am a sinner.
I don’t get to sit on the couch.
It doesn’t matter that we’ve shown up to church, sponsored kids in Africa, teach VBS or tithe. We don’t deserve any praise or any glory. We are sinners and our world is tainted by sin (Chasing Vibrance). Only because of the Cross and God's strength and grace are we able to do any good thing.
God’s glory must cost us something. Think about it- God’s glory cost Moses friends. It cost Abraham his home. It cost Joseph his freedom. It cost David years of fighting. It cost Mary her reputation and Peter his livelihood. And it cost many their lives. How can we expect it to cost me nothing?
So I ask: “What has God’s glory cost me? Remember, only one person gets to sit on the couch.
What does the Glory of God mean for us today? 1 Corinthians 10:31 “Whether you eat or drink or whatever you do- do all for the Glory of God”.
How do we glorify God? From Chasing Vibrance:
Bow and Worship. In Exodus 34 “Moses quickly bowed his head toward the earth and worshiped ... ” We need to do this also. See God for who He is and bask in His presence. Worship is acknowledging and responding to who God is.
Ask for His presence. Ask God to go with us in our midst. Relationship. Every day, Every place. Living every second in the reality of who He is and He loves you and wants to be with you.
Recognize our stubbornness and sin. There is no answer apart from Christ’s blood spilled on the cross in order to cleanse us once and for all from the curse of sin and into a relationship with Him.
Abandon ourselves. “... and take us for your inheritance.” Let God take you. Surrender to Him. Surrender the wheel of your life- resist the need to take the wheel. Abandon yourself to God’s complete control.
Only God gets to sit on the couch. When God asks me to surrender my treasure for His glory. I pray I hear the voice of a friend, the soft whisper of the One I walk with daily, the One I trust implicitly. I pray that God might be daily in my midst, that I might be abandoned to His plan, and that I might learn to rest: knowing anything His glory might cost me is well worth it.
Give up your seat on the couch to God! Amen?
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 30 years.
