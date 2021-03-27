Remembering, honoring Vietnam veterans

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, uniting Americans to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
March 29t was chosen to be observed in perpetuity as it was the day, March 29, 1973, the United States Military Assistance Command Vietnam was disestablished, and the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.
In addition, on and around this same day Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
This National Commemoration was authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense, and launched by the President under the “Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017,” to thank and honor our nation’s Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
Through this commemoration, we offer the thanks of our nation to as many as possible of the 7.2 million living Vietnam veterans and the 9 million families of those who served from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.
These inclusive dates have been selected for this commemoration to maximize the recognition of the United States military veterans who served on active duty during the Vietnam War period. No distinction is being made between veterans who served in-country, in theater or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. All were called to serve, and the overwhelming majority served honorably and admirably.
U.S. involvement in Vietnam started slowly with an initial deployment of advisors in the early 1950s, grew incrementally through the early 1960s and expanded with the deployment of full combat units in July 1965. The last U.S. personnel were evacuated from Vietnam in April 1975.
One of the most painful chapters in American history was Vietnam. Most particularly, how veterans were treated upon their return. They were often blamed for a war they did not start when they should have been commended for serving their country with valor. Veterans were sometimes blamed for misdeeds of a few when the honorable service of the many should have been praised.
These service members, who had chosen to honor our nation’s call, were encouraged to travel home, not in uniform, but in civilian clothes. Those who were able quietly slipped back into the lives they had left, although they were profoundly impacted by their experiences.
Like veterans returning from today’s battlefields, those who served in Vietnam came home with both physical and unseen injuries of war. Sadly, many of the unseen injuries suffered by our Vietnam veterans went undiagnosed and weren’t understood by our medical community, or citizenry, as they are now. eterans were left to meet these challenges without the outpouring of assistance available today. Today, the Department of Veteran affairs estimates we lose 557 Vietnam veterans each day.
So, on this day, March 29, 2021 it gives us another opportunity to say to our Vietnam veterans what this country should have been saying from the beginning: You did your job. You served with honor. You made us proud. You came home and you helped build the America that we love and cherish.
Welcome home Vietnam veterans, welcome home!
Mike Trickey is the executive director of Welcome Home Alliance For Veterans and a United States Marine Corps veteran.
