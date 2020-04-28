Signs of hope: Businesses express optimism, gratitude

Despite having to shutter their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, local businesses are using their marquees to share inspiring and thankful messages to passersby.
Driving along U.S. 50 and Main Street in Montrose, marquees highlight the efforts of healthcare professionals and choices to stay home and wash our hands to lessen the curve of the COVID-19 spread in the community.
One of the messages reads, “Pray for our world, our country and Montrose."
John Renfrow, owner of Renfrow Realty, said he found inspiration for the business sign from Tony Evans’ sermon. Evans is the founder and a senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship.
“I heard an amazing sermon by Tony Evans and his sermon inspired me to bring together those words,” Renfrow said.
After learning his business would close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Renfrow said he put up the sign for the community to see and feel comfort during this time.
“It’s not about us,” he said. “It’s about other people and we’re all going through this struggle together. We need to be isolated, but we can always pray for us, for others, our nation and world.”
Driving down Townsend Avenue, the Furniture Connection marquee reads, “Our prayers for all the healthcare workers, who risk their lives for us.”
Ed DeJulio, owner of the Furniture Connection, said he came up with the message after reflecting on the COVID-19 impact in the community and his family.
“It is a very difficult time for all of us,” he said. “During a situation like this, it causes you to have a deep thought to what things really mean.”
His granddaughter works at a Greeley hospital and is one of millions of professionals assisting patients.
“It hits home personally,” DeJulio said. “This situation brought to mind the importance of my granddaughter. The big thing was to have this message on the marquee so as people drive by, they think about and give thanks for what all these caregivers are doing."
DeJulio said the message is a small way to thank the caregivers, medical professionals and first responders for putting their lives on the line for the community.
Montrose Embroidery’s sign reads, “Many generations before us have been through much worse. We can beat this. Stay positive.”
Montrose High School’s electronic marquee rotates through several messages including, “Regional First Responders - Our Heroes” and “Thank you to the staff of Montrose Memorial — You are truly heroes!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.