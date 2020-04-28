Quantcast
Signs of hope: Businesses express optimism, gratitude

Despite having to shutter their doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, local businesses are using their marquees to share inspiring and thankful messages to passersby.

Driving along U.S. 50 and Main Street in Montrose, marquees highlight the efforts of healthcare professionals and choices to stay home and wash our hands to lessen the curve of the COVID-19 spread in the community.

One of the messages reads, “Pray for our world, our country and Montrose."

PHOTOS- Signs of hope during COVID-19 202004225329.jpg

John Renfrow, owner of Renfrow Realty, found inspiration from a sermon for his message to the community during the coronavirus.

John Renfrow, owner of Renfrow Realty, said he found inspiration for the business sign from Tony Evans’ sermon. Evans is the founder and a senior pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship.

“I heard an amazing sermon by Tony Evans and his sermon inspired me to bring together those words,” Renfrow said.

After learning his business would close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Renfrow said he put up the sign for the community to see and feel comfort during this time.

“It’s not about us,” he said. “It’s about other people and we’re all going through this struggle together. We need to be isolated, but we can always pray for us, for others, our nation and world.”

Driving down Townsend Avenue, the Furniture Connection marquee reads, “Our prayers for all the healthcare workers, who risk their lives for us.”

PHOTOS- Signs of hope during COVID-19 202004225324.jpg

Having a granddaughter, who works in healthcare, Ed DeJulio, owner of the Furniture Connection, said this is a small way to show appreciation for what local health officials are doing during COVID-19.

Ed DeJulio, owner of the Furniture Connection, said he came up with the message after reflecting on the COVID-19 impact in the community and his family.

“It is a very difficult time for all of us,” he said. “During a situation like this, it causes you to have a deep thought to what things really mean.”

His granddaughter works at a Greeley hospital and is one of millions of professionals assisting patients.

“It hits home personally,” DeJulio said. “This situation brought to mind the importance of my granddaughter. The big thing was to have this message on the marquee so as people drive by, they think about and give thanks for what all these caregivers are doing."

DeJulio said the message is a small way to thank the caregivers, medical professionals and first responders for putting their lives on the line for the community.

Montrose Embroidery’s sign reads, “Many generations before us have been through much worse. We can beat this. Stay positive.”

Montrose High School’s electronic marquee rotates through several messages including, “Regional First Responders - Our Heroes” and “Thank you to the staff of Montrose Memorial — You are truly heroes!”

PHOTOS- Signs of hope during COVID-19 202004225326.jpg

On the Montrose High School marquee, one of the messages reads, “Regional First Responders - Our Heroes.” The marquee includes two messages of appreciation for healthcare workers during the coronavirus.
PHOTOS- Signs of hope during COVID-19 202004225327.jpg

Montrose High School’s marquee displays a message of gratitude to Montrose Memorial Hospital staff for their efforts to keep the community and patients safe during COVID-19.
PHOTOS- Signs of hope during COVID-19 202004225328.jpg

Despite being closed, Montrose Embroidery’s marquee displays a sign of hope as the county continues to follow state guideance against the COVID-19 pandemic.
PHOTOS- Signs of hope during COVID-19 202004225330.jpg

Stop ’n Safe gas station on Townsend Ave. in Montrose shares the message, “Stay safe Montrose.”
PHOTOS- Signs of hope during COVID-19 202004225331.jpg

A sign on the Montrose Regional Airport property reminds passersby the importance of washing their hands during the coronavirus pandemic. The sign is one of several businesses posted around Montrose.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

