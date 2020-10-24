The General Election is upon us, and Montrose residents are feeling the fever, as signs showing their views crop up on lawns all over town.
As campaign season kicks into high gear, people have been matching their enthusiasm for sending a message by heading to the ballot box.
Statewide, Coloradans had returned more than 1.2 million ballots as of Thursday and in Montrose County, the return rate was 10,443, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s data.
Colorado is a vote by mail state and here, people can mail back their voted ballots, hand-deliver them to the polling site, place them in a secured, official drop box, or vote in person. It is strongly recommended that people who are mailing back their ballots place them in the mail no later than Monday, Oct. 26, so that they arrive before 7 p.m. Nov. 3.
In Montrose, the official drop box is located outside of the historic Montrose County courthouse at 320 S. First St., across from the post office. Up the stairs and inside the courthouse, you will find a polling site where you can hand-deliver your voted ballot, or vote on a machine.
This voter service polling center is open from 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., Monday — Friday; from 8:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The voter service polling center for the West End is at the Nucla-Naturita Chamber of Commerce, 230 W. Main St., Nucla, and is open the same hours, starting Monday. (Hours on Oct. 31 are 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. here.)
On Election Day, the Montrose County Event Center will also function as a voter service polling center, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you did not receive a ballot, you can inquire at the clerk’s office at the same location or call 970-249-3362, ext. 3.
Replacement ballots may be requested in person.
At montrosecounty.net/73/Elections, you can find a 2020 state ballot information booklet (Blue Book) that details everything on the state and local ballots.
There are also links to voter registration and voter privacy information.
At govotecolorado.gov, you can register to vote, review your voter record and track your ballot through BallotTrax.
The League of Women Voters’ voter info site is here.
Of note:
• Poll watchers are individuals who are appointed by a political candidate or group to observe the processes at the elections division on Election Day. They must follow detailed guidelines and do not have the authority to stop anyone from voting.
• Voter intimidation is illegal. By federal law, people may not bribe voters, buy or sell votes, impersonate voters, alter vote tallies, stuff ballot boxes or mark ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, federal law: “contains special protections for the rights of voters, and provides that they can vote free from acts that intimidate or harass them. For example, actions of persons designed to interrupt or intimidate voters at polling places by questioning or challenging them, or by photographing or videotaping them, under the pretext that these are actions to uncover illegal voting may violate federal voting rights law.”
Local law enforcement has primary jurisdiction over polling places and should be contacted in the case of violence of intimidation.
Complaints about possible violation of federal voting rights laws can be made to 800-253-3931 or by complaint form here.
• Electioneering — advocating for a specific candidate or issue that is on the ballot, whether through literature, signage, clothing, rallies, etc. — is prohibited within a 100-foot radius of election sites.
