It's been a busy week at the fair, and it all wraps up today. 

After a week of showing animals and fun activities, the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo will finish off with events tonight. 

First is the Mutton Bustin' event at 6:30 p.m., a fan favorite where youngins try their best to stay atop sheep. 

At 7:15 p.m., the San Juan Spark Sparkles and Spurs will perform their dance routine. 

Fair royalty will also be crowned at 7:15 p.m. before the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association RAM Rodeo kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. 

The Montrose Daily Press will print full fair results in the coming days. 

