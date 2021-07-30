It's been a busy week at the fair, and it all wraps up today.
After a week of showing animals and fun activities, the Montrose County Fair and Rodeo will finish off with events tonight.
First is the Mutton Bustin' event at 6:30 p.m., a fan favorite where youngins try their best to stay atop sheep.
At 7:15 p.m., the San Juan Spark Sparkles and Spurs will perform their dance routine.
Fair royalty will also be crowned at 7:15 p.m. before the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association RAM Rodeo kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under.
The Montrose Daily Press will print full fair results in the coming days.
