THANKSGIVING TO GO: Prompted by COVID, volunteers make traditional meal all-mobile

Although this year, Friendship Hall was not filled to the gills with happy, hungry community members waiting to dine inside on a Thanksgiving feast, it was still a hive of activity as volunteers rushed to send meals to waiting cars.
With gathering sizes limited due to COVID-19, Montrose Community Dinners planned well in advance for an alternative community meal — the board switched operations for delivery or takeaway only, assembled the volunteers … and, come Thanksgiving morning, got to work.
For their 26th annual dinner, board members set up a COVID screening health check and mandatory guidelines for all of their volunteers, complete with masks and gloves.
“We did whatever we could to keep everything safe,” kitchen manager Holly Padilla-Edgar said. “Everything was wiped down with a bleach solution and was constantly sanitized.”
The event had twice as many deliveries — about 1,000, compared to about 400 delivered meals in years past, Bobbie Kuns, president and treasurer of the board, said. About 100 people signed up to help with deliveries.
Padilla-Edgar said that the challenge really came up in trying to guess the numbers.
“It’s been a very social event in the past, so with just takeout and delivery, we weren’t sure where the direction would go,” she said.
“It’s going well. We learned a lot of things I would do next year differently a little bit, but it’s not bad,” Kuns said on Thanksgiving, as kitchen volunteers scrambled, bringing out hot pans of turkey, ham, stuffing and green beans. A double line of volunteers plated the food into to-go containers and handed them off for bagging.
At another table, volunteers sliced pumpkin pie, which went into containers, along with cranberry sauce and a roll. Volunteers like Phoebe Benziger placed into bags the number of meals that had been requested for delivery or pickup, which went into the hands of willing teens who took them out the door.
That ensured that people arriving for the event need not even leave their cars, instead relying on the volunteers from the Montrose soccer team to run meals out to them.
“It’s gone amazingly well,” said Benziger, who was volunteering for the 14th time at the dinner. “The enormity of the changes we had to do with COVID, and taking it to delivery and takeout — crazy. It’s amazing how many people get together and figure out their job and make it work. It’s going great.”
She works closely with the soccer team moms and the coach each year to ensure the help of the soccer team.
“It’s a feel-good day for them,” Benziger said.
“I think we’ve knocked it out of the park. We adapted accordingly and we were prepared to stay through delivery and personal pick ups to get it done.”
As the final meals for delivery went out the door, there was applause for the teen crew and the cheer of “you crushed it!”
Because the operation got put a little behind from morning deliveries, some in line reported waiting for up to an hour to receive a meal.
“We tried hard to make it work,” board member Kevin Kuns said, as he oversaw the volunteers who rushed in and out to serve those in cars that snaked all the way around Friendship Hall. “The thing that was different this year is a lot of the deliveries we got were like 30 to one place — which is great, except for packaging it. You’re trying to get 30 orders and make sure they’re all right.”
Although he hopes it won’t again be necessary to make the dinner a takeaway option, Kevin said organizers learned a lot, in case they have to go entirely mobile again.
Mike Manhart, who works for the Colorado Department of Transportation, was there to collect Thanksgiving dinner for him and his wife.
“We’ve come to it many other times, but we’ve come to it (inside). With my schedule … I work for CDOT. If it had been snowing this morning, I would have to be out,” he said.
Manhart does most of the cooking for his household, and being on-call for road work makes it hard to plan an extensive feast like Thanksgiving, so he appreciates Montrose Community Dinners.
The volunteer crew was set up to work 6 feet apart from one another, with only four to five people in the kitchen at one time for safety.
About 600 people pre-registered for meals, which was also an increased number for the crew.
“It was a challenge, but the volunteers we had stepped up, and they were awesome,” Kevin said.
He said that finding volunteers this year was also a challenge.
“We understand of course; we want everyone to be safe,” he said.
“We’ve pulled it off. People have said we’re really organized, so that’s always a compliment.”
Bobbie said that the board spoke to Montrose County and the county commissioners to make sure the process was COVID-safe.
“Up to two weeks ago, we weren’t even sure if we could do it,” she said.
“We got the turkeys on Saturday and Holly was cooking the turkeys since Sunday, deboning turkeys Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday they did pie cutting and getting cranberry sauce ready to go. This morning, they did the dressing, potatoes, and veggies. It’s been a process.”
The crew made food for about 1,700, and were prepared to donate any leftover food to Shepherd’s Hand, which would distribute the meals to different places that can use them to avoid food waste.
“If things are back to normal next year, I think we’ll end up having more meals because we’ve really got delivery down,” Kevin said.
“So we’ll probably do 1,600 meals inside and do more deliveries on top of that. People who didn’t come this time will see they now have this option. So with deliveries now, we can serve more people.”
The Montrose Community Dinners Board welcomes applicants to work next September through November. Visit montrosecommunitydinners.com for more information.
To make a donation to help Montrose Community Dinners defray expenses for the annual meal, which is always served free, send a check to P.O. Box 3540, Montrose, CO 81402.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Assistant editor Katharhynn Heidelberg contributed to this report.
