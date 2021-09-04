While most of the trails we’ve covered in this series have been about scenery and landscapes, this one is more about the experience.
The 1.2-mile Fossil Discovery Trail takes hikers back in time to history and even prehistory.
Technically, the trail is not on the Western Slope, as it is right across the border in Utah. But Dinosaur National Monument, run by the National Park Service, straddles western Colorado and Eastern Utah.
The trail has remnants of the Jurassic period, the Cretaceous period and more. And the name is appropriate, because on the trail, visitors will see dinosaur fossils, clam fossils and more.
It’s recommended that people take this hike with a guide, which is easy to do because the trail is accessible from the Quarry Visitor Center or Quarry Exhibit Hall, both located within the Monument. Unfortunately, for the time being, there are no ranger-guided tours because of COVID-19, but the National Park Service does provide brochures that help those who want to guide themselves on the trail. Visit tinyurl.com/fossildiscovery to find the brochure.
From the National Park Service:
“The trail cuts through several tilted rock layers which expose a variety of rocks and three fossil areas. The Morrison Formation stop features an outcropping of several small fossil fragments and a few large pieces of dinosaur bones in their natural state, just as Earl Douglass found them in 1909.”
The trail is categorized as moderate with some, steep, uneven sections and rocky areas, and hikers should avoid collecting any artifacts, fossils, plants, etc. from Dinosaur National Monument. Pets are also not allowed.
