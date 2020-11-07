The holiday season is upon us and what better way to kick off the holidays than with a tree-cutting ceremony in the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest system.
Thursday, Nov. 5, Coloradans from across the Western Slope and Front Range gathered off Divide Road southwest of Montrose at 2:30 p.m.
The festivities began with speeches from U.S. Forest Service leadership, county and state leadership before the tree cutting began.
Alyssa Logan with Sen. Michael Bennet’s office said the tree is a symbol of the goodness in the world, despite these challenging times.
“2020 has been a hard year for our state and the country,” Logan said. “From the spread of the novel coronavirus, to the economic downturn, to devastating wildfires and weather events, this year has challenged us all.
“The Capitol Christmas Tree is a beautiful tradition of the People’s Tree coming from the people’s forests. I hope that as this tree travels across our country, it will bring with it reminders of all that makes this such a special place to live.”
Despite the challenges 2020 has brought our communities and nation, Thursday’s ceremony served as a reminder of the spirit of the holiday season and the beauty of our country.
“We sincerely hope the gift of this towering tree from Colorado from the Capitol lawn helps inspire deep pride in America the Beautiful and happiness throughout the holidays, while showcasing the splendor of Colorado’s Mountains and Mesas region,” said Colorado Tourism Director Cathy Ritter.
U.S. Forest Service personnel secured the Engelmann spruce to a semi trailer in preparation for its cross country journey to Washington, D.C. On the way, the tree will stop in ten communities starting Tuesday, Nov. 10.
2020 is the 50th year one of the state’s national forests has gifted a Christmas tree on Capitol Hill. Adorned with custom-made ornaments from Coloradans, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is given the honorary title of being called The People’s Tree, according to the USDA Forest Service website.
Coloradans expressed the honor for being selected to supply this year’s tree and hope that despite the challenges Americans face, the tree will bring joy on its journey and unite us this holiday season.
The tree will be viewable to the Montrose community on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Montrose Visitor Center at 1087 S. Cascade Ave.
