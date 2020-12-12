With the holidays upon us, veteran advocates and volunteers won’t be letting deceased veterans go unremembered. Carrying on a 29-year tradition, the Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, has donated Christmas wreaths to adorn the graves of veterans at more than 1,700 locations, including Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
The Division of Veterans Affairs-West has planned a wreath-laying ceremony at the cemetery for Dec. 19 as part of the Wreaths Across America initiative.
To prepare for this ceremony, on Dec. 18, volunteers can come lend a hand to the Patriot Guard Riders in placing the wreaths at the cemetery, which holds the remains of veterans from across the region. As well, volunteers will place wreaths at the graves of those buried in the Veterans Section of Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction.
Volunteers who want to lend a hand should be at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery office, 2830 Riverside Parkway in Grand Junction, no later than 2:45 p.m. Dec. 18.
The Wreaths Across America ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Dec. 19 and last approximately 30 minutes.
The public is invited, provided masks are worn and appropriate social distancing is maintained. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating. Parking is available.
The Patriot Guard Riders and other non-profit groups work with the Worcester Wreath Company and the Wreaths Across America program to recruit sponsors.
Sponsorship, which can be on a business or an individual basis, consists of providing a single or any number of wreaths to place on veterans’ gravesites for the December holidays.
The purpose is to recognize and honor our veterans’ service and to decorate their graves in a gesture of remembrance for the holiday season. This year, the Patriot Guard Riders expect to place over 2,600 wreaths on graves at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
To sponsor a wreath for the Veterans Memorial Cemetery or the Veterans Section of the Orchard Mesa Cemetery, send a donation to: The Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO, 81501 or to: The Patriot Guard Riders, 616 Lodgepole St., Grand Junction, CO, 81504.
The Division of Veterans Affairs-West also announces that Western Region One Source, located at 482 28 Road, Grand Junction, is now the home of a 9/11 memorial specific to Colorado’s fallen in the War on Terror.
Western Region One Source, with community partners, brought the Colorado panels of the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial to Grand Junction on Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7
The full memorial, a traveling exhibit, was in Montrose at the Elks Lodge grounds over the Sept. 11 anniversary. It features pillars containing the photos, names, and information about military members who died in the line of duty since Sept. 11, 2011.
At the time, organizer Mathew Gallegos announced the intent to have a permanent location for the fallen who called Colorado home.
The Colorado panels of the Remembering Our Fallen Memorial are now on display at Western Region One Source, commemorating 52 fallen service members, including Montrose’s Chad Maynard and Chris Sitton, and the West End’s Aaron Cruttendon.
The memorial will be on display there except for when it goes on tour as part of the “Cost of Freedom Tour.”
The public can visit One Source during normal business hours and view the memorial at no cost.
“We are honored to be able to house and display this important memorial,” The Adjutant General of Colorado U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan said in a provided statement. “It is critically important that we remember our Colorado fallen and their Gold Star families, especially during this holiday season.”
