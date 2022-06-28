Election day is drawing to a close, but voters have until 7 p.m. until ballot boxes and polls close.
Ballots can be returned to one of the Montrose County drop off locations or residents can vote at one of the county's Voter Service and Polling Centers.
Locations:
• Montrose County Old Courthouse, 320 S. First St., Montrose
• Nucla-Naturita Chamber of Commerce, 230 W. Main St., Naturita
•••
Voter turn out for the 2022 Primary Election as of Monday, June 27 at 7:30 a.m., according to the Delta County Clerk and Recorder's Office:
- Out of 21,592 active voters in Delta County, 6,534 voted (30%)
- 963 Democratic ballots were reported this morning (32%)
- 3,317 Republican ballots were reported (35%)
- 2,254 Unaffiliated ballots were reported (25%)
Among the Republican ballot's candidates for Colorado's Third Congressional District are current Colorado District 6 State Sen. Don Coram and incumbent Lauren Boebert. On the Democratic Party's ballot are Adam Frisch, Soledad "Sol" Sandoval Tafoya and Alex Walker.
Gov. Jared Polis is the lone name on the Democratic ballot for governor. Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl are on the Republican ballot for the governor's seat.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) is on the primary election ballot as well, running under the Democratic ballot.
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters (R), who has recently encountered legal scrutiny for election fraud claims, is running on the Republican ballot. Republican candidates Pam Anderson and Mike O'Donnell are also on the ballot for the Secretary of State office.
