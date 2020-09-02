Representatives from the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division took time during a recent Montrose City Council work session to clarify council’s role in liquor licensing and enforcement.
The discussion came after a months-long controversy regarding the agreement between former mayor Dave Bowman (who is also the frontman of the Montrose Summer Music Series) and the Divot’s restaurant on the Black Canyon Golf Course.
In the arrangement, the Montrose Summer Music Series took a portion of the proceeds from each cup and can of beer sold by Divot’s during the concerts. A controversy erupted when the arrangement was revealed to be illegal and the conflict went public.
After the Liquor Enforcement Division reviewed the basics of licensing and enforcement at the work session, Bowman brought up the controversy and asked how much local government was required or expected to know about the liquor codes.
“What are we supposed to know about all of the rules regarding liquor in Colorado? There’s been a discussion in our community, and it involves me,” Bowman said. “I made a mistake last summer and entered into an agreement with a local establishment where that establishment provided a percentage of their sales to the Montrose Summer Music Series to help pay for the bands for a concert series that we put on for free for the community.
“It’s been said that as a city councilor, I should have known that that was breaking the rules. Are councilors expected to know the liquor laws to that level? What are your expectations of city councilors across the state and our knowledge of the liquor laws?”
Brian Turner, investigations supervisor at the Liquor Enforcement Division, said that city council members do not need to be experts in the field but should know enough to accurately handle the granting or revoking of liquor licenses in their community, as well as to work with the Liquor Enforcement Division and city attorneys should an issue come up.
“The liquor code is a very large code, but you are the local licensing authority, so you are the board that basically issues, denies and revokes those licenses,” Turner said.
“I don’t know that there can be any expectations that you’re going to be an expert in liquor code because of the vast amount of stuff you’re also doing, so that’s why it’s really done on an individual basis and then you deal with your local attorneys on issues that arise to get your knowledge base of that code that you’re running into an issue with.”
Agent in Charge of Licensing and Complex Investigations Robert Darrow said that the role of the Liquor Enforcement Division is essentially to make sure that city councils’ (or liquor licensing authorities’) licensing process is safe and accurate, and to ensure proper resolution of any issues.
“We’re just working in conjunction with the councils and the local licensing authorities, and checking that they are checking and verifying all of the licensing requirements before issuing or renewing licenses,” Darrow said.
There was also confusion among city councilors as to how to maintain surveillance of granted liquor licenses, and where the authority falls to make sure businesses are staying in line with regulations.
“I feel like we’ve done a really good job on the licensing requirements. Council’s gotten a lot of information from our city clerk and from our city attorney whenever we review a new license application or a transfer,” said Mayor Barbara Bynum.
“I guess it’s just a follow-up to that: are we then responsible for how they conduct their business holding that liquor license, and how much of the liquor code are we supposed to know after granting them a license?
“I don’t want us dropping the ball if we’re supposed to know the liquor code forwards and backwards and be vigilant and looking around our community, or if that’s where we can rely on the state.”
The Liquor Enforcement Division representatives said that once an issue arises, the city should collaborate with the division; essentially, knowledge of liquor code can be acquired as it is required and needed, rather than learning it all at once at the beginning (especially considering the liquor code is constantly changing, such as adjustments made for outdoor liquor sales amid pandemic restrictions).
“When something comes up and is brought to you guys’ attention, that’s when you would work with your city attorneys to make sure that all the elements were basically met to take an action against that license, or not met, and then you wouldn’t be taking an action,” Turner said.
“If you’re going to be doing something in conjunction with a license that you guys issued, I would suggest you give us a holler ahead of time and we would go through any portion of what you’re doing to make sure you’re accurate.”
Turner and City Attorney Stephen Alcorn also clarified that when the city does not have a specific liquor enforcement unit, the city does not get involved in certain aspects of the liquor code, focusing mainly on public safety issues.
Montrose City Council is the liquor licensing authority in Montrose, with the power to approve, suspend, deny or revoke licenses. Those decisions are based on desires of the community, moral character of the applicant and alignment with liquor code regulations.
