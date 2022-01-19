Food and Farm Forum returns Jan. 21- 22

The Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum is returning to Montrose, even as it juggles last-minute program changes due to COVID-19 cases.
The forum, sponsored by Alpine Bank and several other businesses, gets underway Friday morning at the Montrose Pavilion and continues through Saturday, offering workshops and networking to the region’s growers and producers. Several vendors will also be on hand.
The event launched about 10 years ago to benefit Western Slope producers without obligating them to go to the Front Range for similar opportunities.
“The forum has been designed to be a higher-level educational learning opportunity and really to strengthen those community bonds between producers in the area,” said coordinator Amanda Laban.
Forum highlights include a three-hour Regional Food Systems Partnership workshop starting at 9 a.m. Friday at the Montrose Pavilion.
“They’re doing it as a hands-on demonstration. It’s learning to use their trading platform and digital communication software to help expand opportunities for local food distribution and purchase,” Laban said.
Other sessions of note are “Ranching with Wolves: Lessons from the Northern Rockies” (1:30 p.m. Saturday) and “Water Demands: A Creative Water Panel,” which is a community event from 3 - 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Water experts Becky Mitchell, Andy Mueller, Alex Davis, Brad Wind, Paul Bruchez, Amy Ostdiek and Sean Cronin are part of an interactive, role-playing panel that requires them to speak outside of their traditional roles.
“The idea is to generate solutions to the many water challenges we’re facing,” Laban said.
Although there are virtual attendance options for several of the sessions, the water panel session is in-person only.
Tickets and details on sessions, including virtual options, can be had by visiting https://foodfarmforum.org/virtual-ticket/
The cut-off for ticket purchases and registration is 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20. Attendees should also visit the site to take note of updates and virtual options.
Because of COVID, the original keynote speaker has changed to Roland Kroos, who will present “Making Better Decisions in a Time of Change.” Spaces are limited.
Kris Nichols, the original keynote speaker, will instead present workshops virtually.
The forum starts with an 8 a.m. check-in Friday at the Montrose Pavilion. The Regional Food Systems Partnership workshop is from 9 a.m. - noon, when the forum breaks for lunch. Afternoon sessions are from 1 - 4 p.m. Attendees can choose between “Regenerating Your Land and Making It Resilient to Today’s Changing Weather,” by Kroos of Crossroads Ranch Consulting, or “Soil and Gut Microbiome Similarities,” presented by Nichols, a soil microbiologist with the Food Water Wellness Foundation.
Saturday’s conference starts with the welcome and keynote address by Kroos, from 8 - 9:30 a.m.
Morning breakout sessions are from 9:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. and are: Colorado River Challenges,” “Farming at Elevation,” “Ranching with Wolves,” “Vegetable Breeding by Environmental Context,” “Weather-Ready Farms and Ranches for the New Normal,” “Produce Safety Tailgate Training,” “Farm and Food Workforce Cooperatives,” “Predictive Soil Carbon Mapping for Landscape Level Change One Farm at a Time,” “Bringing Bees to Your Operation,” “Running on All Cylinders” and “Now What Do We Do?”
The virtual ticket option provides access to the keynote address and the Making Better Decisions, Weather Ready Farms and Ranches and Ranching with wolves sessions, as well as to “New Ag Labor Law,” “Ranching in the Arid West,” and “Predictive Carbon Mapping and Monitoring.”
Visit the website for full details and the most updated information.