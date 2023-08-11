A Florida-based coalition that protects farmworkers from exploitation and abuse is drumming up interest on the Western Slope as its fight for fair food spreads.

The Coalition of Immokalee Workers grew out of the tomato fields of southwestern Florida and has steadily gained traction since its inception in the 1990s. The CIW educates and advocates for fieldworkers, so they can know their rights and also have someplace to turn for help.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

