Gingerbread and spiced cookies have been a staple of the holiday season for centuries.
A mixture of theory and lore, it is speculated that spiced cakes and cookies became associated with Christmas as the spices brought by the crusaders to Europe were associated with the Three Wise Men bringing spices and incense to the birth of Jesus. Dating back to the 13th century, German monks near Franconia began making a spiced honey cake called Lebkuchen for special events. These cakes, more similar to today’s cookies, became extremely popular. By 1395, Lebkucken and Pfefferkuchen (Pepper Cake) became a major commodity in Nuremburg, Germany. Nuremburg is considered the most famous exporter of Lebkuchen to this very day.
In my household, gingerbread and other spiced fruitcake are always a holiday mainstay. My great-grandfather came to Montrose from Germany with his family to work on the Gunnison Tunnel Project. Their family along with the countless other immigrant families brought traditional recipes and practices from around the world to our valley. Recipes change over time as one person adds or removes an ingredient. The ginger cookie recipe I have included today is my own version of a classic spiced cookie.
I wanted to create something that held true to the traditional Lebkucken but was quick to throw together. What came to be reminded me of a chewy modern gingersnap, like the ones I stole from my grandfather’s cookie jar to eat with peanut butter as a child. Let me tell you, if you haven’t smeared a little peanut butter on a gingersnap, you are missing out. I substituted honey for molasses for a little extra zing, but local honey is a great way to add extra sweetness and would be closer to the traditional cookie. These cookies are also great bases for decoration; a chocolate or white sugar glaze will look and taste fantastic!
New Year’s Eve is this week and after all the heavy foods at Christmas, a spicy and quick desert is a great addition to any party. Happy Holidays from my family to yours! Enjoy!
Ginger Cookies
Ingredients
• ¾ cup butter, softened
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 1 large egg, room temperature
• ¼ cup molasses
• 2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
• 2 teaspoons ground ginger
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• ¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon ground cloves
• ½ teaspoon ground cardamom
• ½ teaspoon nutmeg
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• Additional sugar
Directions:
Preheat your oven to 350° F. In a large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and molasses. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, nutmeg and salt. Gradually add your flour mixture to the creamed mixture and mix well.
Roll into 1½ inch balls, then roll in sugar. Place 2 inches apart on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake at 350°F until puffy and lightly browned for 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to wire racks to cool.
Cally Hale’s family has been living in the Uncompahgre Valley for over 110 years. She learned to bake, can and preserve food from both her grandmothers. You can find her supporting local food at her family’s booth at the Montrose Farmer’s Market, every other Saturday in Centennial Plaza from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
