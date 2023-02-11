Garey Martinez walked through his charity’s building on a recent day, pointing out stocked shelves. In the front of Shepherd’s Hand Center, volunteers prepared hot lunches and in the back, others checked in people who would be picking food from those same shelves.
Shepherd’s Hand is among the many food-distribution entities that are bracing for more hungry mouths as emergency allotments that temporarily boosted the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program come to an end.
“It’s a double-whammy,” Martinez said — SNAP amounts are reverting to previous income-based levels, while at the same time, food prices are soaring for everyone.
“We’ve got so many people who are food insecure right now and starting next month, a lot more people are going to be food insecure, because they were getting (for example) $200 and now they are going to get $70,” he said, referring to SNAP benefit amounts.
“That’s going to be a big hit. That’s going to be a really big hit. I think we’re going to be prepared for it here, but at the same time, there are a lot of people not coming here who are going to need to be coming here,” Martinez said, although he doesn’t expect everyone who needs Shepherd’s Hand to come to its doors. Some people are too embarrassed, even though their need is real, he said.
SNAP payments revert in March
Colorado SNAP recipients will see their monthly benefits drop after February. March’s benefits will be at the levels they were before Congress approved temporary, emergency allotments for SNAP recipients because of the declared COVID-19 pandemic. In Colorado, households began receiving the extra benefits in March of 2020.
Households receiving both SNAP and Social Security will also see SNAP reductions because of cost-of-living increases to Social Security benefits that went into effect in January, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Both Colorado and county-level officials are spreading the word to SNAP recipients, so they can be prepared when their benefits revert to earlier levels.
The last issuance of enhanced SNAP benefits will be this month for eligible Montrose County households, the number of which, as of December, stood at 3,181.
Recipients will receive their initial benefit as usual and then the state will issue the final emergency allotment starting Feb. 19.
“That will be their last emergency allotment,” Montrose County Director of Human Services Jennifer Sherwood said.
The benefits received depends on where a person’s income, expenses and household numbers place him or her on the qualification scale, which is based on federal poverty levels.
According to the state’s Healthcare and Economic Security Division, for a household of one, the minimum regular SNAP allotment is $23 and the maximum is $281 a month. Qualified households of three may be eligible to receive $740 per month, with the monthly benefit growing to $1,691 for an eligible household of eight.
“It’s all dependent on their income and expenses, (that) is how we determine and calculate benefits. What they are going back to is the benefit they were initially approved for,” Sherwood said.
The benefit will be at pre-pandemic levels going forward, until recipients’ next certification period. If they believe the new calculation is incorrect, they can submit their current income and expenses for review.
Sherwood reiterated to local SNAP recipients that beginning in March, there will no longer be enhanced payments.
“That’s when we expect to get a pretty large number of calls with individuals asking what’s going on and how they can mitigate that,” she said.
Sherwood also reminded Medicaid recipients of upcoming changes that will require them to sign, date and return recertification forms they will begin receiving in May — recent congressional action has uncoupled continuous eligibility for Medicaid from the public health emergency.
The Colorado Department of Human Services has comprehensive information about SNAP and the upcoming changes at cdhs.colorado.gov/snap.
Tips include rolling over unused SNAP benefits to the next month, as unused benefits can remain on SNAP cards for up to nine months, according to the state.
“They don’t have to rush out and spend every dime they have (on the program EBT card) for fear they might lose it,” Sherwood said.
The state also advises comparison shopping, stretching ingredients between more than one meal and stocking up on non-perishable items while there are still additional benefits.
The benefits reversion will be an adjustment for many recipients, Sherwood said. She said when the state learned of the changes, it reached out to food banks and food assistance programs so that robust information could be put out concerning what services those organizations can provide.
“We’re always available to support the residents of Montrose County any way that we can. We understand this is going to be difficult, but we’re here to help,” Sherwood said.
What’s available?
Food Bank of the Rockies, which supplies food and other essential items to charities like Shepherd’s Hand and the local food bank, Sharing Ministries, is preparing for more people trying to stretch their food budgets.
“The feel from partners is, through COVID, we saw a lot of increase in need, including in Montrose, where the impact is more seen in fewer volunteers,” said Sue Ellen Rodwick, Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope director.
“The ways the community can help during this time is giving of their time, donating to local organizations or to Food Bank of the Rockies, which also helps local partners.”
To learn about what resources are available for themselves or for others, individuals can dial 211. “Western Colorado 211 is prepared for this increase in people needing more information,” Rodwick said.
Food Bank of the Rockies serves 13 counties, including Montrose and Delta, distributing food to more than 145 hunger relief partners. These include the Salvation Army, Vision Charter Academy and Surface Creek Food Pantry in Delta County, which also hosts a mobile pantry every third Wednesday. The next is Feb. 15, from 1 - 3 p.m. at Lions Pavilion in Confluence Park.
The two largest Food Bank of the Rockies partner organizations in Montrose County are Shepherd’s Hand and Sharing Ministries.
Sharing Ministries’ executive director was unavailable for comment Friday, but the charity distributes thousands of pounds of food and essentials to those in need out of its warehouse at 49 N. First St. in Montrose (behind Storm King Distilling).
Sharing Ministries and Shepherd’s Hand receive the bulk of their food from Food Bank of the Rockies, at wholesale costs, or even for free, depending on what it is.
However, inflation is also swelling wholesale costs, which is passed on to the food distribution partners.
“Our costs have tripled,” Rodwick noted. Plus, she said, the food bank isn’t receiving as much from USDA food programs as before, so there is more to supplement.
“Our partners feel that too. They’re going to have to purchase more as well,” she said.
Shepherd’s Hand serves meals Monday - Friday for breakfast and lunch, has a “shoppable” pantry, distributes food bank goods to other nonprofits, and also has teamed up with Region 10’s RSVP to deliver lunches for qualified older residents. On a recent day this month, Shepherd’s Hand put out 50 such deliveries and, onsite, served 67 breakfasts and 57 lunches.
According to center numbers, last year, the charity contributed more than $1.5 million in community value to Montrose, in the form of meals, laundry and shower services available to those in need, volunteer hours and, with the Lighthouse emergency shelter, beds for the night to those without.
Although he’s having to pay more in some situations, Martinez said for now, Shepherd’s Hand is poised to meet the need arising from SNAP changes.
“We’re fortunate to have food available to us. It’s costing us more, but fortunately, we’ve been able to keep up,” he said.