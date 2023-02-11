Garey Martinez walked through his charity’s building on a recent day, pointing out stocked shelves. In the front of Shepherd’s Hand Center, volunteers prepared hot lunches and in the back, others checked in people who would be picking food from those same shelves.

Shepherd’s Hand is among the many food-distribution entities that are bracing for more hungry mouths as emergency allotments that temporarily boosted the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program come to an end.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?