The Fall is one of my favorite times of year, the crisp mornings, the warm afternoons, the smells and beautiful colors. Another of my favorite fall treats is a bowl of creamy butternut squash soup. It is a solid 10 on the comfort food scale every time.
To start off we need a medium squash, usually around 4.5 pounds. To prep it, cut both ends off and cut it in half in the center. Scoop out the seeds and set it on a cutting board widest part down.
Now carefully cut the rind off, cutting down toward your cutting board, in strips about 1.5- inch wide. The idea is to get the skin off without taking too much of the meat of the squash. Don’t worry, plenty of room for error, if you cut too much — it’s no big deal, you will have plenty of squash for the soup.
Next, cutting down from the top again, cut it into slices about an inch wide, then lay the slices down flat and cut into cubes about an inch square.
Toss the cubes in olive oil, salt and pepper, and place in a baking dish. It’s best if you can spread the cubes out as much as possible. Cover it with foil and bake at 375 for 45 minutes (until it’s very soft) Now we’re ready to make some soup. (See recipe)
Pro tip — if the butternut squash you get is not the nice reddish gold that means a ripe squash, you can add a 15-ounce can of pumpkin puree to the soup to get the deep squash flavor we are looking for.
I like to serve this with some fresh sourdough with real butter spread thick. Of course, that is a personal opinion, but one that has never disappointed me! Now sit in front of a roaring fire, pour a glass of buttery chardonnay and create yourself a new favorite comfort food.
Until next time — bon appetit!
Dave is a retired local chef whose family members are willing guinea pigs for his food adventures
