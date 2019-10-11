Montrose High School FBLA, FCCLA, and FFA chapters are hosting a food drive at the MHS football game on Friday, Oct 11.
Food and cash donations are accepted and all proceeds go to Sharing Ministries Food
Bank. Alpine Bank will match all cash donations up to $1,500. Those donating food and/or cash can also receive $1 off admission to the game.
Montrose hosts Heritage at 6 tonight.
