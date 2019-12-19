Whether you just eat food or produce it, you’ll want to plan on spending the weekend of Jan. 24 and 25 (Friday and Saturday) at the Western Colorado Food & Farm Forum in Montrose.
“It’s our eighth year and we are really excited about it,” says Carol Parker of the ranching/farming Parker family and one of the leaders in the development of what has become the largest farm and ranch forum of its kind in the Rockies.
The theme of this year’s forum is Synergy of the Soil: Growing Healthy Food.
The forum will be staged at the Montrose Pavilion with 18 agri-business workshops as well as world class speakers like Keynote Speaker Nicole Masters. Masters is a Montana native who runs a company called Integrity Soils.
“Nicole is the real deal,” says Parker. “We are really pleased to have her on our roster this year.”
Masters is described as an independent agroecologist, systems thinker, author, and educator. In the proverbial nutshell, Masters is all about soil health. Presently she and her Integrity Soils team provide soil management expertise for more than a million acres of farm ground in the US, Australia, and Canada. Her topic for the Food & Farm Forum is Turning Your Soil On for Optimal Plant Health. She will discuss the topic in her address and in a workshop during the event.
Masters latest book is For The Love of Soil and it showcases examples of tools and principles that producers are using to regenerate their soils.
The first seven iterations of the forum were open to producers only. That has changed.
“We are opening it to the public as well as the producer,’ Parker says. “More and more people are curious about where their food comes from and the production process. So, we invite them to the forum.” There are also a number of people, Parker says, who are thinking about getting into farming and who would benefit from the information.
Even though the theme highlights soil, its care, nourishment, development, and protection, the forum will also cover a number of other topics in breakout workshops.
One of the topics on the agenda is farm labor, which is “top of mind” for almost everyone in agriculture. Keri Owen the Foreign Labor Certification Coordinator for the Colorado Department of Labor will host a workshop dissecting the often difficult to comprehend H-2A and H-2B visas as they apply to housing inspections and the referrals of H-2 visa holders. Kerry Scott is Program Manager for MASLabor H-2A. MASLabor (Mas, being Spanish for “more”) is the largest supplier of H-2A and H-2B guest legal workers in the country. The workers cover virtually every segment of agriculture as well as landscaping and hospitality.
“Given the shortage of labor on our farms these two speakers are very important as they explain the system and how to avoid trouble and make the most of it,” Parker says.
Friday the 24th, the event kicks off with three workshops:
• 9 a.m. to noon, Jan Salisbury deals with growing your family business: “How to attract, develop, and retain your team and customers through coaching.”
• 1 to 4 p.m. (Option 1) Alejandro Carrillo talks “Greening the Desert and Your Bottom Line: Increase stocking rates, profitability and biodiversity with 6 inches of rain and livestock.”
• 1 to 4 p.m. (Option 2) Nicole Masters on “Turning Your Soil On for Optimal Plant Health and Nutrient Density”
Saturday offers 15 one-hour breakout sessions that will cover topics like soil health, nutrient density, crops, livestock, irrigation, orchards, financial management and more.
To find out more about the event and the people involved, you can log onto www.foodfarmforum.org. Early Bird pricing is good through Jan. 10. Early birds can get admittance to all phases of the forum, enter the Farmer-to-Farmer Invention Contest and have local food-breakfast, lunch and snacks for $100. Partial tickets available as well.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
