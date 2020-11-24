As Thanksgiving approaches and we rethink how we are going to observe it, one thing will be true in any case — good stuffing is still going to be a must have!
Today I’m going to share a great Southwest style cornbread stuffing with green chilis and pistachios. First, we need some cornbread! You will want to make this the day before. If you want to use a boxed mix, that’s fine too.
Cornbread
Ingredients
•1 cup all-purpose flour
•1 cup yellow cornmeal
•¼ cup sugar
•1 tablespoon baking powder
•¾ teaspoon salt
•2 eggs
•1 cup whole milk
•¼ cup cooking oil (or melted butter)
•One teaspoon chili powder
•½ teaspoon poultry seasoning
Instructions
Mix your dry ingredients, add the eggs, milk and oil and mix until just smooth. Put the batter in a greased 9x9 cake pan and bake at 425 for 20 -25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Once it has cooled, you want to cut it into 1-inch cubes and set out on waxed paper, in a pet proof spot, overnight to dry out. (you want to stuff the turkey, not the cat) If your cubes are not dry enough, you can put them in an oven at 350 for a few minutes. Now for the stuffing!
Stuffing
Ingredients
•1 cup diced yellow onion
•1 cup diced carrot
•1 cup diced celery
•A 7-ounce can of diced mild green chilis (the heat is up to your taste)
•8.5 ounces shelled pistachios
•2 sticks butter
•2 cups chicken stock
•2 tablespoons poultry seasoning
•1 tablespoon chili powder
•1 teaspoon ground cumin
•1 tablespoon cilantro(optional)
•1 tablespoon ground black pepper
•1 teaspoon minced garlic
•Salt to taste
Instructions
Melt the one stick of the butter in a large sauté pan, add the onions, carrots and celery and cook until the onions start to get translucent. Now add the pistachios and the green chilis and sauté for a minute.
Now we are going to add all our spices and the second stick of butter and reduce the heat to a simmer. Let that cook for a few minutes until the butter is fully melted. Now comes the fun part! Put the cubed cornbread into a large bowl, make sure it is big enough to accommodate all the other ingredients as well. Now pour the veggie mix over the cornbread.
Slowly add the chicken stock and stir gently. You want the cornbread coated, not smushed into paste, so don’t add too much liquid too quickly. This is a good time to mention that my preferred stock base is “Better than Bullion” brand- I love it because you can add as much or as little as you want- to get the potency you want. I make the stock for the stuffing fairly strong, to get a real good chicken flavor and salt into the mix.
I also use my hands to mix the stuffing, because it allows me to tell if it is too dry or wet right away, but don’t burn yourself. Now that our stuffing is mixed, we can adjust the seasoning to where your personal preference is. I use mild green chilis because I don’t want the spice to overpower the flavor of the pistachios. I make the stuffing the night before and refrigerate it overnight and stuff the turkey on Thanksgiving morning, just before you put it in the oven.
Never stuff a turkey the night before. Food poisoning is a terrible way to spend the weekend. Time to stuff the turkey. After stuffing the turkey, I brush the outside with some melted butter and dust a little chili powder and paprika on the skin. I use baking bags for my turkey because it evens out the cooking time and gives a really moist turkey, but that’s a personal choice.
Once your turkey is done (165 degrees in the center of the breast) remove from the oven and let it rest for 15 minutes. Now pull up a chair and an attitude of gratitude and enjoy a southwest flavor explosion.
Until next time — Bon Appetit
