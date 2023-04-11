FOOD: Impress your guests with classic chicken cordon bleu

I try to vary the recipes we do between difficulty, so you have a chance to learn new things as well as having easy recipes in your toolbox. This recipe is one that fills both purposes. Chicken cordon bleu is a classic that is surprisingly easy to make, but will impress your dinner guests when you place it in front of them.
First, let’s answer the most obvious question: why is it named cordon bleu? In medieval times one of the highest honors was an award called “The order of the Holy Spirit,” and this honor was displayed on a blue ribbon — or in French, a cordon bleu.
Over the centuries the phrase “blue ribbon” became synonymous with excellence or superior quality. Premier chefs wore a blue ribbon on their clothes to symbolize their status. In time, the culinary school Le Cordon Bleu became known as one of the premier cooking schools in the world.
But enough history, let’s talk about the dish! This is a chicken cutlet with ham and Swiss cheese, rolled up and coated with bread crumbs, then fried and served with a dijon cream sauce. We are going to give you the option to reduce the fat a little and bake the dish instead of frying, although you gain a depth of flavor with frying that you might not have in a baked dish (but lots more fat).
Let’s get started.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
2 medium chicken breasts
4 thin-cut slices deli ham
2 slices Swiss cheese
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 whole eggs, whisked
1/4 cup flour, seasoned with salt and pepper
1 1/2 cups panko breadcrumbs (seasoned is preferred)
To start, clean all excess fat from the chicken breasts and place on a firm surface between two pieces of plastic wrap. With a meat tenderizing hammer, or the bottom of a small sauté pan, gently pound out the breasts until they are an even thickness, but don’t get it so thin that you get holes in them. Between a half and a quarter inch is about right. Salt and pepper the inside of the breasts (the non-skin side), and place one slice of ham on each breast.
Place a slice of Swiss cheese on top of the ham then add another piece of ham. Pro tip: I use the very thin sliced deli ham because it is more tender and easier to cut than a thicker slice. You can use a thicker style of Swiss, such as block cheese cut into a half-inch log.
Now, roll the breast up, tucking the ends in as you go so that no cheese or ham is exposed. Use toothpicks to close the roll tightly. Dredge in the flour, then the egg (coating the roll completely) then coat with the panko.
Place the rolls into a pan that has been sprayed with non-stick spray. Bake at 350 degrees for around 30 minutes — this time will vary depending on how big the chicken was — making sure that it is cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Once it is cooked, let the chicken rest for 10 minutes before serving.
Dijon Cream Sauce
Flour from the breading process
3 cups whole milk
2 tablespoon dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup butter
½ cup parmesan, ground
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan, whisk in the flour to create a roux. Whisk in the milk until you have a nice sauce consistency. When you first add the milk, it will get very thick, keep whisking in the milk and it will thin out.
Slowly add in the parmesan and the Dijon. If the sauce is too thick, add more milk. You also might not need all three cups of milk, play it by ear. You might want to add more or less dijon, that is entirely up to your particular taste.
Now to plate, I like to slice half the roll into half-inch slices, so that the melty cheese is visible, and coat the other half with sauce (this isn’t necessary but makes a nice presentation). Serve with some rice pilaf and some fresh roasted veggies for an elegant and tasty treat.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone