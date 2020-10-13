Ask anyone who has eaten at my table, and they will tell you, I like to grill. A lot. I am absolutely the strange neighbor that’s outside among foot-high snowdrifts, firing up the grill to make something delicious.
I always keep charcoal on hand in case the mood strikes me, and there is always a backup lighter fluid hiding somewhere. I love to grill for several reasons. One is that I prefer the rich smoky flavor that develops over a charcoal flame (I never have been a propane sort of girl).
I love the smell of roasting meat on an open flame, there is nothing quite like it. I also love the way different marinades play with the flame to create unique flavors. I like to experiment with marinades inspired by many ethnic cuisines, one day it may be Asian is influence, the next Indian. Latin flavors pop up frequently in my house, and not much beats a good old-fashioned chop house style steak.
Marinades are very simple to put together, and most kitchens already contain the base ingredients for a quick, house made marinade. Oil, vinegar, and spices are the backbone, although in some cases, citrus juices can be used in place of, or in addition to, the vinegar. Fresh herbs are a fantastic addition as well. These simple “sauces” are an easy way of imparting a burst of flavor to your meal. Cover your protein with your marinade (or veggies, it works on those too), let it sit, refrigerated, to allow the flavors to permeate the food, and prepare as usual.
The best benefit to marinating proteins is the breakdown of protein fibers in your meat, allowing more moisture (and thus, more flavor) to be absorbed into the product.
The end result is a more tender, juicier cut of meat. Marinating is also used in some cultures as a form of “cooking”, using a high acid content to denature the protein structure of the ingredients, lending both the texture and appearance of having been cooked.
Ceviche and beef tartare are both great examples of this method, though one must be careful to use high quality fish or meat for this method, as it does not kill any present bacteria or parasites. Foods prepared in this way should also be served as quickly and freshly as possible, and never left at room temperature.
The downside is that marinades should not be repurposed. After being used on raw proteins, marinades become contaminated with any bacteria that would have been present in the meat, and allows a breeding ground for said bacteria to replicate. As such, marinades should be thrown out after use, to avoid food borne illness. Another downside is that the heavily acidic nature of most marinades means that a glass or plastic container should be used for the process. Metal bowls can react violently with the acid, ruining the flavor of your dish, often giving it a heavily metallic flavor.
Most every culture boasts some manner of marinated dish. In Latin America, you’ll find tequila lime chicken, fajitas, carne asada, and many others. Jamaica is famous for jerk chicken, and you’ll find marinated lamb prevalent in Greece.
Pineapple and coconut based dishes hail from tropical and coastal regions, while Asian cuisine boasts teriyaki, orange ginger, and sesame based meals, amongst others. Have fun experimenting with different flavors the next time you’re cooking!
