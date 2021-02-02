Hi there! Happy February. The days are getting longer and the weather changing daily. I don’t know about you, but I am ready for spring! I love planting a backyard garden of herbs and veggies. Growing my own produce is such a rewarding activity — studies even show growing one’s own produce may help ease the symptoms of depression. Are you excited for spring? And why? Let me know by emailing the Montrose Daily Press at editor@montrosepress.com. I would love to hear from you!
Do you like nachos? How about mac and cheese? Or cheesy broccoli soup? If you said yes to any of the questions, then the following recipe is for you! I like how easy the recipe is, and how you can sneak secret veggies right into almost any dish; adding both fiber and nutrition.
Most people have fresh potatoes and carrots on hand, but you’ll also need nutritional yeast. Nutritional yeast can be found at health food stores, and sometimes at local grocery stores, too. Nutritional yeast, or for those in the know, nooch, is a versatile and savory ingredient packed full of vitamins. You’ll want to buy the flake form, not the powdered kind for this recipe. Nooch is great sprinkled on top of savory dishes, and especially on popcorn. Nooch is shelf-stable and has a long shelf life. I keep a jar right on the kitchen counter by my spice rack!
CHEESY & SAVORY SAUCE
I like to mix this sauce with cooked pasta, drizzle it over nachos, or stir the cheesy goodness into creamy soups. You will need a blender to break the cooked veggies into creamy goodness. Please know, the hot sauce is totally optional. It’s just for those who want a spicy kick!
Ingredients
2 potatoes, coarsely chopped
3 carrots, coarsely chopped
¼ cup nutritional yeast
½ cup of any vegetable oil (I like to use coconut oil.)
3 Tbsp. of sea salt
Hot sauce (optional)
Powdered taco seasoning (also optional)
Vegan cheese shreds (optional, but makes rich cheesy delish-ness!)
Instructions
Boil 4 cups of water; add the coarsely chopped potatoes and carrots, and 1 Tbsp. of the sea salt. Boil uncovered for 18 minutes and drain in a colander. Add strained potatoes and carrots to a blender with the rest of the ingredients. Blend on high for several minutes, scraping down the sides of the blender to get every bit turned into creamy cheese sauce. Warm on the stovetop over medium heat until desired temperature. If you think of more ways to use this recipe, let me know at the email address mentioned above, or just let me know your thoughts. Enjoy!
Leah Okeson writes from Montrose.
