Fall is always a busy time on my family ranch. We do our best to spread around the last tricklings of irrigation water we can before the frost truly puts the ground to bed and winterizing our outbuildings starts to happen. It’s also a sign that we need to wean our calves. This can sometimes be an all-day event.
My family raises a small herd of grass-fed Galloways. They’re phenomenal cows with long hairy coats and friendly temperaments. Our steers will often follow me around their field as I irrigate. Having such friendly livestock has its pros and cons, but giving our animals a low-stress, happy life means we end up with a better product in our freezer.
The recipe I would like to share with you all today is one that is easy to prepare in the morning and throw on the grill in the evening after a hard day’s work: short ribs.
Thirty years ago, short ribs were considered a subpar cut, usually relegated to the bottom of the freezer. Even in Southern barbeque pits, the rib is a 20th-century newcomer when it comes to desired cuts.
Flanken, the traditional name for short ribs, was usually cooked and served by families that couldn’t afford brisket or flank steak. However, short ribs, or spare ribs if you are working with pork, are a great cut for slowly braising or marinating. Contemporary chefs are finding new and innovative ways to bring their regional flare to the cut. In Morocco, short ribs are seasoned with cinnamon, star anise, ginger and prunes. American style ribs are often braised in apple cider vinegar and roasted with carrots, celery and onion. In Korea, short ribs have been enjoyed for much longer and are called Kalbi when barbequed.
I’ve prepared them several ways before, however, this recipe is my favorite. This weekend, I prepared them in the morning before we drove our cattle down to their winter pasture and the aforementioned weaning, and by dinnertime, they were perfect to toss on the grill. My dad says that this recipe is “a keeper.”
Asian-style short ribs
Prep time: 20 minutes
Inactive time: 4-8 hours
Cook time: 8-15 minutes
Yield: 4-6 servings
Ingredients:
4-5 lbs Flanken Cut Short Ribs*
1 Cup Brown Suger, packed
½ teaspoon black pepper
1 cup soy sauce
½ cup water
¼ cup mirin (sweet rice wine) or sweet seasoned rice vinegar
1 small white or yellow onion, peeled and finely chopped or grated
1 large pear, peeled and finely grated
4 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons dark sesame oil
2 tablespoons honey
2 green onions (optional)
Instructions:
Prepare your spare ribs by removing the silvery layer of fat from one side. This will help make your ribs more tender and easier to cut. Then mix your brown sugar and ¼ teaspoon of black pepper and use a rub to evenly coat your ribs. Let these sit for 10-15 minutes at room temperature while you prepare your marinade.
In a large bowl whisk together soy sauce, water, mirin, onion, pear, garlic, sesame oil, honey and remaining black pepper. You may be tempted to add a little salt, however, soy sauce is very salty and will provide that flavor.
Once your marinade is together, move your beef to a large freezer bag, or two, or other airtight container and pour the marinade over. Make sure to get any extra air out of the bags. Then place in your fridge and chill for at least four hours. You can leave them overnight and they will be fine. The longer you leave them, the stronger the flavors will be. Turn the bags over or flip the ribs a few times to make sure that the meat is fully covered.
After the ribs have marinated, heat your grill to medium-hot. Drain excess marinade from the ribs and grill, turning once or twice for the desired doneness. This should take between three and seven minutes per side. Once finished, serve however you desire or slice up the green onion to sprinkle on top.
*Flanken cut refers to a strip of meat cut across the bone from the chuck end of the short rib. This cut is common in spare ribs in pork and is fairly common in beef short ribs. This allows the ribs to cook faster. If your ribs are thicker, turn the heat on the grill down a little and cook a little longer. Enjoy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.