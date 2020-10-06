It is finally fall and Colorado has started to take on the magical golden color it does every year. I love this time of year as many of my friends and family have birthdays in the fall and because of that I usually have company or am visiting my loved ones for a weekend. This means many mornings where a big breakfast is a must. Sweet potato hash is fast, delicious and easy to personalize.
Sweet Potato Hash
Ingredients:
3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
2 red apples, diced.
1 medium sweet onion, diced.
2 tbsp rosemary chopped
5- 6 slices of bacon
Optional:
2 tbsp Maple syrup
A sprinkle of brown sugar
Directions:
Cook and crumble bacon. Reserve. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in skillet or frying pan over medium heat. Add potatoes and apples. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and partially soft, about 15 minutes. Add onions. Continue cooking until potatoes are soft enough to be cut through. (Optional: Drizzle with real maple syrup and add brown sugar for sweeter taste.) Add rosemary and bacon, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Mix and serve with a fried egg on top.
This dish is traditionally a breakfast meal, however, it makes a great sweet potato dish for Thanksgiving or family meal as well. Also it’s easy to substitute and play with the flavors. I like to add maple syrup and brown sugar to make it a sweet and salty dish. However, with peppers and other herbs it could be very savory or spicy. It’s also easy to make the dish vegan or vegetarian by taking out the bacon. Or if your family are serious bacon lover’s try using larger bacon cubes, I got them from a local pork producer at the farmer’s market.
I love this dish and hope you will too!
