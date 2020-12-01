FOOD: The timeless 'pumpion' pie

This last week thousands, if not millions, of Americans sat down together at tables both physical and virtual to enjoy Thanksgiving and perhaps the most popular of fall treats, pumpkin pie.
The popularity of pumpkin and pumpkin spice is not a modern favorite either. Despite pumpkin pie being absent from the first Thanksgiving, pumpkin was a favored dish to Mesoamericans for thousands of years, being used in agriculture, cooking and spiritual events. The Aztecs and Mayans used the seeds and oils for sauces and used the whole pumpkin as a cooking dish. The pumpkin has also held a special place in festivities for Miccailhuitontli, an Aztec forerunner of Dia de los Muertos.
When Spaniards brought pumpkins back to Europe, they quickly became popular as a nutritional and economical food. Recipes that included pumpkin, or pumpion as it was called in the 17th century, made it into some of the first modern cook books, including the recipe I will be sharing with you today.
This recipe for pumpkin pie is much different than the sweet creamy pie we have become familiar with, but it was a favorite among the elite and middle-class of 1670 England. Hannah Woolley was a female trendsetter and entrepreneur who was roughly the equivalent to Martha Stewart. She wrote several books regarding decorating, letter writing etiquette and cooking; including the book our recipe came from: “The Queen-like Closet or Rich Cabinet: Stored with all manner of rare receipts for preserving, candying and cookery. Very pleasant and beneficial to all ingenious persons of the female sex.” Yes, that is the full title.
I tried my hand at making her “pumpion” pie to enjoy with my family this Thanksgiving and it was a surprising hit. The lack of sugar surprises you as it’s not bitter or tart, sweetness coming from the currents and raisins, as well as the pumpkin. My father fondly said it “tastes like if trail mix was a pie.” He guaranteed me that it was a compliment and I actually agree.
Modern deserts are so often jam-packed with sugar that it is hard to imagine what candy or deserts would be like in a world where processed sugar wasn’t part of everyday cooking. Baking this pie was a bit like stepping into another person’s shoes and catching a glimpse at a time when people did what they could with what they had. It helped me see how lucky I am to have access to things only the extremely wealthy could once enjoy. The pie is tasty, flavorful and fun to make. I would highly recommend for a fun culinary experience.
I have included the original recipe as well as a helpful modern version by tasting history. Enjoy!
Pumpion recipe
Original 1670 recipe
From “The Queen-like Closet” by Hannah Wolley
“To make a pumpion Pie.
Take a pumpion, pare it, and cut it in thin slices, dip it in beaten Eggs and Herbs shred small, and fry it till it be enough, then lay it into a Pie with Butter, Raisins, Currans, Sugar and Sack, and in the bottom some sharp Apples; when it is baked, butter it and serve it in.”
Modern recipe
Ingredients:
- 1 sugar or pie pumpkin
- 2 sharp apples (example, Granny Smith)
- 3 eggs beaten
- 2 handfuls of fresh herbs (I used rosemary, parsley, and thyme)
- 6 tablespoons (85g) salted butter
- 1/3 cup (50g) raisins
- 1/3 cup (50g) currants
- 1/2 cup (100g) sugar
- 1/4 cup (60ml) sherry or sack
- Lard or vegetable oil for frying (optional)
- 1 9-inch pie crust
Method:
1. Set the oven to 425°F (220°C) and line a pie dish with your pie dough.
2. Peel the pumpkin, then remove the stem and seeds and quarter it. Slice each piece into thin slices, about 1/4 inch thick. Repeat this process with the apples.
3. Put 2 tablespoons of the butter into a frying pan and set over medium heat. Note that, depending on the amount of pumpkin you fry, you may require more butter; you can also use lard or vegetable oil. Then mix the herbs into the beaten eggs and dip the pumpkin slices into the egg, coating them lightly. Then place them into the frying pan and fry for 10 minutes, or until the pumpkin is quite soft. Depending on the size of your pumpkin, you may need to do this in several batches. The pumpkin should not be more than three layers thick in the pan.
4. While the pumpkin fries, line the bottom of your pie crust with the apples. Once the pumpkin is cooked, place it in a bowl with 2 tablespoons of the butter, along with the raisins, currants, sugar and the sherry or sack. Mix everything together and pour over the apples, smoothing the top. Bake for 20 minutes at 425°F (220°C), then reduce heat to 375°F (190°C) and bake 40-50 minutes longer, or until the top of the pie is bubbling. Remove from the oven and set a on a wire rack. Scatter the two remaining tablespoons of butter on the top of the pie and allow to melt in. Cool completely before slicing.
Cally Hale’s family has been living in the Uncompahgre Valley for over 110 years. She learned to bake, can and preserve food from both her grandmothers. You can find her supporting local food at her family’s Farmers’ Market booth every Saturday in Centennial Plaza from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
