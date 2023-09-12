230912-food-frank

Fish almondine (Courtesy photo/Dave Frank

The other day, a young lady asked me for a recipe for trout. By coincidence, there was an article printed soon after showing that our local fish from the Ridgeway reservoir and the Uncompahgre are perfectly safe to eat. Now, there are always tried and true recipes, from the very simple to more elegant. We are going to go over a couple of them for you. When I was young, my dad would clean the just caught fish, put a lump of butter, salt and pepper in the body cavity, wrap them in tinfoil and bury them in the coals of the campfire. After a half hour of careful tending, we would pull out the piping hot fish that would literally fall from the bones. Which brings us to the biggest drawback of trout- the bones! When preparing trout, you need to be very careful of the bones along the midline, also called the “pin bones”. These tiny bones can ruin an otherwise pleasant dish. When fileting fish, you can use a pair of needle nose pliers or a good pair of tweezers to carefully pick out the bones before cooking. You gently run a finger along the meat in both directions to feel the bones. If you watch some of the cooking competition shows you will see the chefs doing this. Trout is difficult because the bones are so fine, so take extra care with this step! The other very traditional recipe is to simply coat the filets with cornmeal and pan fry the fish. Always a good method.

   The recipe we are going to do today is on the fine dining side of the equation “Trout Almondine” This is not a really hard recipe, but one that will wow your guests. The best part of this is that you can use any firm meated fish that you like for this- from trout to cod to catfish.



