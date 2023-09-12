The other day, a young lady asked me for a recipe for trout. By coincidence, there was an article printed soon after showing that our local fish from the Ridgeway reservoir and the Uncompahgre are perfectly safe to eat. Now, there are always tried and true recipes, from the very simple to more elegant. We are going to go over a couple of them for you. When I was young, my dad would clean the just caught fish, put a lump of butter, salt and pepper in the body cavity, wrap them in tinfoil and bury them in the coals of the campfire. After a half hour of careful tending, we would pull out the piping hot fish that would literally fall from the bones. Which brings us to the biggest drawback of trout- the bones! When preparing trout, you need to be very careful of the bones along the midline, also called the “pin bones”. These tiny bones can ruin an otherwise pleasant dish. When fileting fish, you can use a pair of needle nose pliers or a good pair of tweezers to carefully pick out the bones before cooking. You gently run a finger along the meat in both directions to feel the bones. If you watch some of the cooking competition shows you will see the chefs doing this. Trout is difficult because the bones are so fine, so take extra care with this step! The other very traditional recipe is to simply coat the filets with cornmeal and pan fry the fish. Always a good method.
The recipe we are going to do today is on the fine dining side of the equation “Trout Almondine” This is not a really hard recipe, but one that will wow your guests. The best part of this is that you can use any firm meated fish that you like for this- from trout to cod to catfish.
Let’s get started.
1/2 cup sliced almonds
1 Tbs butter
2 beaten eggs
½ cup flour
1-1/2 cups Almond meal flour (available in the baking isle)
2 fish filets- boned
2 Tbs cooking oil
3 Tbs butter
¼ cup Amaretto (one mini bottle)
To start, melt one tablespoon of butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat, add the slivered almonds, and very carefully brown them, keep your heat lower because the almonds will go from brown to un-useable in a hurry. Stir them constantly! When the almonds are browned, remove them from the pan and set on a small dish. We don’t want to set on a paper towel because we want the butter to remain coating the almonds. To prepare the filets, place the flour in a pie pan or other deeper plate, do the same with the eggs and with the almond flour. I like using almond meal flour for this because it not only gives a very nice flavor to the fish, but it also adds a wonderful texture. Dredge the fish in the flour and shake to remove any excess, dredge through the beaten eggs, let the excess drip off, then coat with the almond meal. If you cannot find almond meal, you can put some of the sliced almonds in a food processor a grind it very fine.
In the same pan as we used to brown the almond, with the little bit of leftover butter, place 2 tablespoons of cooking oil and bring to medium high heat. Carefully place the fish filet into the oil. Always place the fish in, moving away from yourself, to prevent hot oil from splashing up.
When the fish is browned on one side, flip it over. Give it a minute and then add your remaining 3 Tablespoons of butter and reduce the heat, we want the fish to simmer in the butter for a couple of minutes, then add the browned almond and the Amaretto. Simmer for a minute, then remove the fish to your plates. Now we are going to reduce the sauce for a minute- Reducing the sauce means that we are going to cook it over lower heat to remove excess liquid to thicken the sauce up. Once the sauce has the consistency of pancake syrup, pour the sauce over the fish. I love serving this dish with a rice pilaf, because the sauce and almond mix into the rice and make it amazing. Now pour a glass of a nice buttery Chardonay and dig in!
