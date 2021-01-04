Happy New Year to you! This month, I thought to share an easy vegan breakfast casserole.
The ingredients can be found in local stores, and the recipe feeds a crowd. My non-vegan friends still rave to me about my tater-tot casserole. If you try this recipe, or tried last year’s, let me know what you think.
I have been a vegan for over 10 years and can “vegan-ize” almost any recipe. I enjoy making wheat-meat and dairy-free cheeses because no animals died or were harmed for a meal. I like the challenge and enjoy time in the kitchen; I find peace in chopping, sautéing, roasting, mixing, and smelling all the yummy smells is a bonus.
My husband used to eat meat and dairy, when we got married he chose to go vegan, and guess what? He lost 30 pounds in two months. Eating meat and dairy-free could be temporary for you, or maybe for life, either way you help the planet, animals, and your health with every meat and dairy-free meal. If you are interested, read below for more information about factory farms.
The definition of factory farming, according to Oxford University dictionary, is a system of rearing livestock using intensive methods, by which poultry, pigs, or cattle are confined indoors under strictly controlled conditions. The more I learned about the animal industry, the more animals and animal byproducts I cut out of my diet. The poor animals are stuffed full of hormones, steroids, antibiotics, and other medications.
A number of production diseases have developed in the factory farmed animals because of the stressful and crowded conditions, the diets, and the surfaces on which some animals are raised. The most intensive practices include the use of swine crates and poultry battery cages for layers and restricts or prevents the animals’ natural behaviors (Gyles C. Industrial farm animal production. Can Vet J. 2010;51(2):125-128). The majority of purchased, cooked, and consumed dead, skinned sentient animals, AKA meat, is from factory farms. Knowing where one’s food comes from is pretty important, what do you think?
•••
Ok, enough scary and yucky information. Let’s get cooking. The following ingredients are available at most local grocery stores. Want a hot breakfast but don’t want a bunch of dirty dishes? Make the easy breakfast bake below for comfort food and a superb weekend or holiday meal.
Ingredients
•Simple Truth veggie breakfast sausage patties (frozen)
•Frozen tater tots, 32 oz. bag
•Frozen broccoli florets, 10-14 oz. bag
•Non-dairy cheddar shreds
•Cooking oil
Instructions
Place sausage patties on the counter and defrost at room temperature for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F; grease a 9 x 14” casserole dish with a Tbsp. of vegetable oil. Heat 2 Tbsp. of oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Chop the slightly defrosted sausage patties into chunks, and add to the preheated pan. Sauté until brown on both sides. Dump half of the bag of tater tots into the casserole dish, dump half of the bag of broccoli, and add the cooked sausage pieces. Stir well, using a wooden spoon or clean hands. Top with one cup or more of the non-dairy cheddar shreds. Cover with foil and bake uncovered, twenty minutes. Uncover, bake for ten more minutes, and enjoy. Leftovers can be frozen, if there are any.
