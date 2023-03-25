Bringing craw to the community

Lazy Dog Saloon's first crawfish boil of the summer will take place April 1. Owner Richard "Juice" Pinney captured the photo above at one of last year's events, and patrons can expect a similar spread next week. (Courtesy photo/Richard "Juice Pinney.)

The first crawfish boils of the year in New Orleans marked the end of winter for Richard “Juice” Pinney, who grew up in the Mid-City neighborhood. Family and friends would gather around, share a table, catch up and ask “How’s ya mom and ‘em?”

To Pinney, the least important part of the boil is the actual crawfish — it’s all about community.



