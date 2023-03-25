Bringing craw to the community

Lazy Dog Saloon's first crawfish boil of the summer will take place April 1. Owner Richard "Juice" Pinney captured the photo above at one of last year's events, and patrons can expect a similar spread next week. (Courtesy photo/Richard "Juice Pinney.)
The first crawfish boils of the year in New Orleans marked the end of winter for Richard “Juice” Pinney, who grew up in the Mid-City neighborhood. Family and friends would gather around, share a table, catch up and ask “How’s ya mom and ‘em?”
To Pinney, the least important part of the boil is the actual crawfish — it’s all about community.
These early-spring events kicked off around January in southern Louisiana, still mid-winter for the Western Slope.
But Pinney, one of the owners of Ridgway’s Lazy Dog Saloon, will dump the first few batches of fresh crawfish on two folding tables outside the restaurant April 1.
Everyone is welcome, and for $25 guests will get an all-you-can-eat wristband that’s good until Pinney runs out of fish. He’s having about 250 pounds shipped overnight from Louisiana for the event.
He’ll plop them on the tables in batches, and guests can either grab a few and sit down to eat or stand around the table, peel the fish and chow down right there.
Pinney calls the first batch his “Colorado batch,” and it only gets spicier from there– in a good way, he insists. He’ll keep the same water but continue adding spices, and he suspects by the last batch only fellow Louisiana transplants will be left around the table.
Pinney left New Orleans in 2019 to move to Colorado, chasing the dream of living in the kind of mountain town he always enjoyed visiting. After a stint working at Ridgway’s True Grit Cafe, he bought Lazy Dog in 2021 with co-owners Robert Collins and Sierrah Mufford.
He started hosting the crawfish boils last year, and despite little advertising, the final event of the summer brought in around 150 hungry patrons.
This year he plans to hold four: April 1, Mother’s Day (May 14), Father’s Day (June 18) and Aug. 20.
Hosting a crawfish boil is something Pinney, who has Cajun heritage, has been perfecting since he hit double digits. He wouldn’t tell the Daily Press all the secrets, but the seasoning includes a mixture of spices and flavors like rosemary, oregano, paprika, salt, pepper, a little hot sauce and something extra special that Pinney won't divulge.
And while some may think “Cajun” just means the food is spicy, Pinney said that isn’t the case– it’s about the technique and the flavor too.
“The way the crawfish goes, you get a little on the front end, you eat the crawfish and get a little on the back end,” he said. But it’s nothing too crazy, at least until the end.
Last year, he said “I made three people the last few batches and they’re just sweating up a storm and loving it, you know? But it’s not unbearable”
Crawfish won’t be the only food on the table; Lazy Dog is serving lots of stuff on the side like sausage, potatoes, corn, Brussels sprouts and fruit. Pinney is also bringing in Abita Strawberry Lager, a Louisiana beer he said pairs perfectly with the main dish. At the first event on April 1, the saloon will also host New Orleans-based singer-songwriter Dave Jordan to play some tunes between batches.
The boil will go down rain or shine at 153 U.S 550, as Pinney said tables can be set up inside during inclement weather, though he’ll still cook outside in the elements. And yes, if you’re wondering – the all-you-can-eat wristbands do allow patrons to leave and come back throughout the day.
