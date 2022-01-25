Cold weather? Heat it up with red chili

As the temperatures drop, we can look forward to warming up with the many chili recipes available. Start the year off right with a well rounded meal to cover all your food groups. This month, enjoy a bowl of Colorado red chili!
This red chili dish offers lots of nutrients, including protein, carbohydrates, and fats. We recommend trying this chili with locally sourced ground beef. In fact, most of the ingredients for this recipe can easily be sourced locally. Many of Colorado Proud farmers and ranchers sell beef, which you can find at local retailers, winter farmers markets, or on coloradoproud.com. Beef can be bought in bulk and stored frozen for numerous recipes.
Each month the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different ag commodity to highlight the variety and quality of products grown and raised in the state. For January, chef Jason Morse of 5280 Culinary uses Colorado beef and pork to bring us a flavorful dish perfect for chilly afternoons and evenings.
“For this recipe we start with bacon, beef, and add veggies and seasonings for flavor. Let all the flavors simmer to perfection and enjoy,” Morse said.
Colorado Red ChiliYield: 8 — 10 servings
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 30-40 minutes (time can vary)
Ingredients4 slices of hardwood smoked bacon, diced into cubes
1 medium yellow onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 medium red pepper, diced
1 medium green pepper, diced
1 medium jalapeno, diced
3 pounds ground beef
1 14oz can fire roasted diced tomatoes
1 28oz can crushed tomatoes
2 14oz cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed
2 14oz cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed
4-6 tablespoons 5280 Culinary Bayou Dust or similar seasoning
3 tablespoons 5280 Culinary Rub a Dub or similar seasoning
Garnish Cheddar cheese, sour cream, and green onions
Directions
1. Wash all tools prior to use
2. Clean and sanitize all cutting boards and prep surfaces prior to use
3. Read all manufacturer’s instructions before using ovens, grills, or any cooking tools
Cooking1. Heat a large cast iron Dutch oven and add the diced bacon
2. Cook bacon for five — seven minutes or until it starts to crisp
3. Add the onions, garlic, jalapenos and bell peppers and saute until peppers are soft
4. Add the ground beef and brown until about 3/4 cooked
5. Add the tomatoes and beans and mix well to combine
6. Add seasonings and mix well to combine
7. Adjust seasoning as desired and simmer for 20-30 minutes on low heat
8. Remove from heat and serve with cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions
9. Also try with corn chips!
You can pair this delectable dinner with a 2019 Chardonnay from Restoration Winery located in Palisade. If you are searching for an alcohol-free beverage to complement this recipe, try a kombucha from Mortal Kombucha in Boulder. For more information on wine, visit coloradowine.com.
Visit ColoradoProud.org for a complete list of recipes.