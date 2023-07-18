FOOD: Among the fungi

Morels. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP )

Morel hunting and elk hunting have a lot in common. Namely “hunting.” Both pursuits take place in the mountains, in places that are typically inconvenient to access, require enormous effort, and can take a toll on body, spirit, clothing, relationships, and anything else of value. But we do it anyway.

We do it because both morel and meat hunting offer edible rewards of the highest quality if you succeed, and success depends on reading the landscape. It helps to not get lost, or run out of water, or get trampled by a moose. Even if you don’t succeed in bagging your prey, all you have to do is survive in order to experience some amazing moments, and walk away stronger.



