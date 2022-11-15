FOOD: An autumnal twist on whoopie pie

Pumpkin maple whoopie pie. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP )

Autumn is a time for foliage, crisp temperatures, hunkering down, and of course pumpkin pie spices. On this trip around the sun, our pie spices come in the form of a fall-flavored whoopie pie.

Whoopie pie consists of two large, soft cookies sandwiched around a creamy filling. With roots in Pennsylvania and New England, whoopie pie is the official state pie of Maine.



