FOOD: Be my huckleberry milkshake

We can’t all have huckleberries. These notoriously fickle plants only grow in the mountains of the Northwest, and refuse to submit to domestication. The deep purple berries have a unique aroma that’s unlike any other fruit, but its cousin, the blueberry, offers the closest comparison, and is a worthy substitute in most cases.

So when I relate to you the events of the huckleberry milkshake challenge, you can follow along wherever you reside, with whatever blueberries you have available. And you should, right now, to help you cope in a glorious way with the blast furnace of summer.



