FOOD: Boundless options for German Bierock

Recently I was talking with a friend about my Grandma Frank, and how I learned a lot about cooking from her. She was a German immigrant from the Volga region in Russia who moved here in 1918.
One of the things she made was “Fleischbrot” (literally meatbread), a meat, onion and cabbage roll, that we took with us when we helped my uncle harvest beans. Then the other day a friend posted a picture of “Bierocks’ she made — the exact same thing from a slightly different region.
That got me thinking, so I did a little research. Pretty much every culture has some form of “meat/onion/cabbage wrapped in bread.”
The Irish have Dingle pies, Germans have Bierocks, and Runza. Spain has empanadas, Poles have pierogi, Chinese have Bao, Ukrainians have pyrizhky- even native Americans had their variations. Portable food that contains all the goodies from your garden -plus a little protein- how could that be wrong? Today we are going to do the version I learned from my grandma and mom — with variations that you can use to make it your own.
German Bierock
Bread:
One cup warm water
One tablespoon active yeast
One teaspoon granulated sugar
One teaspoon oil
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
(2 tablespoons oil to coat the dough)
Filling:
1/2 pound ground beef- browned and drained
3 cups shredded cabbage
½ cup diced onion
1 tablespoon salt
One tablespoon ground pepper
One tablespoon butter
(one egg-beaten)
To start, add the yeast, sugar and oil to the warm water and set it aside in a warm place. We are going to let the yeast wake up or loft. Once the yeast is activated, you will see a layer of foam on the top of your water (this is good, it means your yeast is alive and well) put the water — yeast mix into a medium/large bowl and slowly start adding your flour-you can do this in a food processor with a dough hook if you have one.
Add about 2 cups of the flour until it is a soft dough, then start kneading in the remaining flour until you have a fairly firm dough.
Now put 2 tablespoons of oil into your bowl, add the dough and roll it around to coat the dough. Put the dough in a warm place to rise. A good way to rise — or proof — your dough is to microwave a cup of water and place the dough into the microwave with the water. DO NOT TURN ON THE MICROWAVE WITH THE DOUGH INSIDE! Trust me on this one folks!
Let’s move on to the filling. Brown the ground beef and drain the oil. Set it aside. Melt the butter in a large sauté pan, add the diced onion and the cabbage and stir until the cabbage is softened.
Pro tip: you can use the coleslaw available at the store for your cabbage-saves a ton of time, and you don’t end up with a half a cabbage sitting in the fridge for six months!
Add the beef, salt and pepper and let cool slightly. If you put filling on the dough when it is hot, it tends to soften the dough too much to mold into buns.
Once the dough has risen to about twice its original volume, punch it down and spread it flat on a well-floured surface. Roll it so it is slightly thicker than a quarter of an inch thick. Cut it into circles about 4-6 inches across — you can do this with a cutter or anything with a fairly thin edge (a small bowl, large jar, big coffee mug-etc.)
Place a spoonful of the filling on each circle, place the circle in the cupped palm of your hand and pinch the edges shut. You can us a dab of water to help seal the edge if you need to.
Place on a lightly greased sheet pan, or on parchment paper and brush with the beaten egg. Bake in a 375 degree oven for approximately 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Let them cool.
Now we can talk about variations. There is another similar dish that is a family favorite call “Krautkuchen” that uses sauerkraut and sautéed onions (no meat) rolled up roulade style in bread dough and baked. Serve that warm with a smear of butter and wow!
You can add shredded cheddar cheese (or whatever your favorite cheese might be).
You can use any other ground meat, from sausage to goat. You can use lamb and add feta cheese and spinach for a Greek variant. You can use pepperoni and mozzarella with a dab of marinara for a pizza twist.
The possibilities are boundless — all that matters is that you enjoy what is definitely a cross cultural treat that prove that we are all the same at heart.
Until next time!