FOOD: Bring on the borscht!

This New Year Day, I had a memory pop up of a German/Russian tradition of wishing everyone a lucky year and getting silver dollars for it. My dad’s side of the family were Germans who were colonists in Russia on the Volga, and I grew up eating a wonderful blend of the two cultures best foods.
My Grandma Frank was an amazing cook, and I learned a lot from her. One thing we never made though, was a Russian/ Ukrainian staple: borscht! I have made it before, and always enjoy it.
It is a beetroot and cabbage soup with sausage and topped with sour cream or yoghurt. It can be eaten hot or cold and is a stick-to-your-ribs meal. I like it because it is a great winter soup, using winter root veggies and cured meat, so the perfect Russian peasant meal. This is a really easy recipe with great results. Let’s get started.
Borscht (Russian beet soup)
4 small beets —shredded
3 medium carrots —shredded
1 small red or green cabbage — shredded (around 4 cups)
4 cups water
4 cups beef stock (“Better than Bouillon” is again my recommendation)
1 medium yellow onion —cubed
2 large russet potatoes —cubed
1 cured 12 ounce sausage — cubed (kielbasa or summer sausage work well)
1-6 ounce can tomato paste
1 tablespoon minced garlic
¾ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon dried dill (or ¼ cup chopped fresh)
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
Sour cream or yoghurt to top it
In a medium stock pot add the water and the beets, carrots, potatoes, and cabbage. Bring it to a low boil, then reduce the heat. Add the remaining ingredients and let it simmer for two hours, stirring occasionally.
Serve topped with sour cream or yoghurt and a little chopped parsley if you like. This is best if served with a nice thick slice of homemade bread and a cold beer.
