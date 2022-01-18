FOOD: Bring on the borscht!

Sour cream or yoghurt pairs well with beautiful borscht, a filling meal on its own. (Photo/David Frank)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

This New Year Day, I had a memory pop up of a German/Russian tradition of wishing everyone a lucky year and getting silver dollars for it. My dad’s side of the family were Germans who were colonists in Russia on the Volga, and I grew up eating a wonderful blend of the two cultures best foods.

My Grandma Frank was an amazing cook, and I learned a lot from her. One thing we never made though, was a Russian/ Ukrainian staple: borscht! I have made it before, and always enjoy it.

It is a beetroot and cabbage soup with sausage and topped with sour cream or yoghurt. It can be eaten hot or cold and is a stick-to-your-ribs meal. I like it because it is a great winter soup, using winter root veggies and cured meat, so the perfect Russian peasant meal. This is a really easy recipe with great results. Let’s get started.

Borscht (Russian beet soup)

4 small beets —shredded

3 medium carrots —shredded

1 small red or green cabbage — shredded (around 4 cups)

4 cups water

4 cups beef stock (“Better than Bouillon” is again my recommendation)

1 medium yellow onion —cubed

2 large russet potatoes —cubed

1 cured 12 ounce sausage — cubed (kielbasa or summer sausage work well)

1-6 ounce can tomato paste

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¾ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon dried dill (or ¼ cup chopped fresh)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

Sour cream or yoghurt to top it

In a medium stock pot add the water and the beets, carrots, potatoes, and cabbage. Bring it to a low boil, then reduce the heat. Add the remaining ingredients and let it simmer for two hours, stirring occasionally.

Serve topped with sour cream or yoghurt and a little chopped parsley if you like. This is best if served with a nice thick slice of homemade bread and a cold beer.

The perfect cure for a cold day.

Until next time,

Khoroshiy appetit!

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?