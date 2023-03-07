FOOD: Classic broccoli and bacon quiche

Classic quiche is a savory feast. (CDA/Special to the MDP)

Quiche is known as a traditional and classic dish of French cuisine, though historical records indicate that quiche actually originated in Germany during the Middle Ages in the medieval kingdom of Lothringen, which the French later occupied and renamed Lorraine.

The word “quiche” comes from the German “Kuchen,”meaning cake. Regardless of its origins, we can all agree that quiche offers endless possibilities for including a variety of proteins, vegetables, and seasonings.



