FOOD: Classic pork green chili

In 2020 I wrote this recipe because of a trip to the farmer’s market. In honor of our local Montrose Farmers' Market's 45th anniversary I thought it would be appropriate to revisit a classic western Colorado dish that is loved by nearly everyone! This is an opportunity to shop at the local produce stands or farmers markets for the freshest ingredients possible.
Pork Green Chili
One pound of ground pork- breakfast sausage ( locally produced is best)
One medium white onion-diced
2 medium tomatoes-diced
10/12 mild green chilies (roasted, peeled and seeded) diced
2 cloves garlic-minced
4 cups chicken stock
One teaspoon cumin powder
One tablespoon smoked paprika
One tablespoon salt
one tablespoon chili powder
one tablespoon onion powder
¼ cup flour
1 medium jalapeno (optional for extra heat)
In a medium stock pot, brown the pork, breaking it up with a spatula. Add the diced onion and garlic and cook until the onion just starts to brown up.
At this point you are going to add the flour and make a roux using the oils from the pork. You want to stir this until the roux browns up.
Now start adding the stock, whisking constantly to avoid lumps. Once the stock in integrated, add the diced green chilies and the tomatoes. Whisk in the seasoning and let simmer for 15 or 20 minutes-stirring occasionally. You will want to adjust the seasoning to get the heat you desire, more chili powder and even a dash or two of your favorite hot sauce.
This is best served with homemade tortillas, so we better learn how to make those as well!
In Montrose, nearly everyone has a recipe for tortillas, so if you have a better recipe, by all means use the one you prefer.
Tortillas:
3 cups flour
One tablespoon salt
¼ cup oil
Water to the desired consistency
Mix well, adding water a little at a time.
You want your dough to be fairly firm, not sticky, so if you add too much water, just add a little flour until it is right. Let the dough rest for 15 minutes or so, then roll into balls about the size of a golf ball.
You can buy a tortilla press at the local shops, and I really do recommend them. Press the dough into as flat a disk as you can then press in the tortilla press until flat. A quick tip is to put plastic wrap on the press, so your tortilla doesn’t stick.
Now cook on a flat pan, flipping to keep from scorching. If you have a cast iron griddle, that works best. Now ladle up a generous bowl of green chili, top with a little cheese and sour cream if you like, serve with a piping hot tortilla and a cold beer and enjoy!
