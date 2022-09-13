FOOD: Colorado Creamed Style Corn is recipe of the month

Olathe Sweet sweet corn can be used for Colorado Creamed Style Corn. (Submitted photo/Colorado Dept. of Ag)

September brings bountiful local produce for all in Colorado to enjoy. This month we’re featuring a Colorado staple: sweet corn. Chef Jason Morse brings us this popular and prized crop as a classic comfort food perfect for the end of summer evenings.

Most corn we see growing by the side of the road is actually destined to be cattle and poultry feed. While it provides excellent nutrition for livestock, humans have a more discerning palate that only sweet corn can satisfy. Colorado is famous for its “Olathe Sweet” sweet corn, grown in the sunny fields right here in Montrose County and the Western Slope.



