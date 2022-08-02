FOOD: Common baking mistakes and how to prevent them

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Baking can be a wonderful hobby or even a successful business venture. Although baking is a relatively easy skill to learn, there are some who lament that they are wonderful cooks, but terrible bakers. That’s likely because cooking is much more forgiving in terms of ingredient measurements and technique, while baking requires more precision.

“Ratios of the staple ingredients can’t be improvised [in baking], but all the flavors certainly can,” says Duff Goldman, Food Network star and expert baker. Baking is a science and ingredients combine to form chemical reactions that ultimately produce the desired results. This is just one area where baking mishaps can occur. Read on to discover other common issues and how to avoid them and address them if you find yourself in a baking emergency.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?