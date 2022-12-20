FOOD: Counteract holiday binges with kale (yes, kale)

A million little fibers in one bowl — kale potato salad. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

Holiday season dishes tend to be heavy on sweet and fat — which is why some of my favorite meals this time of year involve kale.

It’s not that I don’t enjoy a good Yorkshire pudding, or a bowl of buttery potatoes, or a sweet baked ham. Rather, it’s that pigging out on decadent foods like those make a fiber-rich dish like kale salad taste and feel all the better.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?