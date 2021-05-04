Who doesn’t love sweets? Some people prefer chocolate over vanilla or cookies over ice cream or lollipops over candy bars; but most have a sweet spot for sweets.
I was not allowed sweets as a child. In fact my mother was constantly on a diet, so everyone else had to be on a diet too. Most of the time, only sugar-free and taste-free ice cream and SnackWells were available.
I was forbidden from eating ice cream whenever my mother felt I was getting too heavy. Not to mention, a constant stream of verbal abuse coming from the parent who practiced self-starvation. These actions cannot be easily undone, however, we all can have a healthy relationship with food. Parents, please teach your children healthy eating can be balanced with junk food. Have children help you in the kitchen and with grocery shopping, they will have a blast! Children absorb and see everything around them – having a good relationship with food is a life-skill well learned.
Indulgence is important if one does not overdo it. Self-care could be a reasonable portion of ice cream, cake, or cookies. How about brownies? Corner pieces are the best pieces — full stop. My fudgy chocolate brownies call for a can of black beans to sneak in fiber, protein, and extra nutrients. Now, don’t stop reading just cause I said beans!
Trust me, my brownies are delectable, and you’d have no earthly idea these brownies are made with beans. Beans are an excellent source of many nutrients – including vitamin A, calcium, folate, magnesium, iron, and potassium.
You will drain, rinse, and puree one can of black beans and fold the puree into the brownie mixture. My recipe calls for almond butter, but any nut butter can be used, and if you are nut-free, these brownies can be made with sunflower seed butter too. Make these brownies for a nutrient-dense and delicious double win dessert! The recipe has been adapted to high-altitude living, loving, and baking.
Ingredients:
One can of black beans, drained and rinsed
½ cup almond butter
¼ cup almond flour
¼ cup cocoa powder, any kind
½ cup maple syrup, any kind
1 tbsp cooking oil – liquid coconut oil or neutral vegetable oil
1 tsp vanilla extract
¼ tsp each baking powder, baking soda, and salt
½ cup dark chocolate or semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease an 8-by-8 pan and set aside. In a blender or food processor combine all the ingredients, except for the chocolate chips. Scrape down the sides of the blender to make sure the beans and brownie mixture is fully blended and incorporated. Spread the mixture into the greased 8-by-8 baking dish and sprinkle chocolate chips on top. Bake, uncovered, for 20-22 minutes. Once completely cooled, the brownies can be kept in the refrigerator for one week in a sealed container. Treat yourself to a decadently chocolate brownie today — you deserve it!
