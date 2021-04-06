TIP OF THE WEEK

One of the most versatile proteins used in meals is chicken. From being roasted to fried, chicken can be used in a variety of dishes. Among many health benefits, chicken promotes heart health, builds muscle and can aid in weight loss. Here are a few different ways you can cook chicken to keep you and your family happy, according to TheSpruceEats.com.

1. Roasted: Not only tasty, but roasting a chicken is also one of the easiest was to prepare a family dinner.

2. Baked: The difference between baked and roasted is baked chicken is prepared with chicken parts (i.e., individual drumsticks, thighs, breasts, and wings) whereas roasted chicken is cooked whole. Baked chicken is dredged in seasoned flour before we cook it, which we don’t do when roasting a whole bird.

3. Braised: Braising is a great technique for when you want to cook cheaper or less tender cuts of meat.

4. Poached: Poached chicken is naturally low in fat and comes out moist and juicy. As an added bonus, when you’re done poaching the chicken, you’re left with a savory chicken broth that you can use for making sauces, soups and all kinds of other recipes.

5. Fried: The key to deep-frying is maintaining the oil’s temperature between 325 F and 400 F. Hotter than that and most oils will start to smoke.

6. Broiled: Broiled chicken is prepared using a smaller bird called a “broiler” (typically around two to three pounds) which is either split open around the backbone so that it can be cooked flat or simply halved.

7. Grilled: Skinless, boneless chicken breasts are especially popular for the grill.

8. Pan fried: Pan-fried chicken is really a two-stage procedure that involves cooking in a hot pan with a small amount of fat and finishing it either in the oven or by simmering it in some sort of sauce.

9. Smoked (whole): Using the smoker (or grill set up as a smoker) is a nice alternative to simply roasting a whole bird in the oven. The chicken is covered with a flavorful spice rub and then left to slowly cook over low heat.

- More Content Now

EASY RECIPE

Trout on the Grill

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 freshly caught trout fillets

Cooking oil, such as coconut or vegetable oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh lemon juice

Steps

Trout fillets are the easiest way to prepare your fish for the grill. Just make sure to leave the skin on. Before you start preparing the trout, preheat your grill and then reduce the temperature to around 250 degrees. This is medium or medium-low on most gas grills.

Coat the trout in cooking oil and season with salt, pepper and lemon juice to taste. Once seasoned, place the trout directly on the grill with the skin side down.

Trout cook quickly on the grill and are done when the meat is white and flakey when tested with a fork. Most smaller trout do not need to be flipped to cook through. If you have large fillets that are not cooking through, make sure you flip it onto a piece of tin foil.

Serve.

- Southernkitchen.com

DRINKDrinks of choice

According to a recent survey conducted by OnePoll, almost six out of every 10 people (55%) believe their drink of choice “says a lot” about what kind of person they are. Fruity drink fans were most likely to describe their personalities as “fun” (54%) rather than “serious” (33%), and “carefree” (48%) rather than “driven” (36%).

- More Content Now

FUN FACT

Crackers

During the baking process, if the crackers have holes in them, it prevents air bubbles from ruining the product.

- More Content Now

Roasted chicken is one of the easiest was to prepare a family dinner. [Photo by Netha Hussain

Tags

Load comments