FOOD: Dig into sweet potato and squash casserole

Let me start by saying that Thanksgiving and Christmas are my favorite holidays. I love the decorations and the laughter, the smells and tastes, and most of all I enjoy the joy of gathering around the table and sharing a meal with friends and family.
We all have our traditional dishes that we love and cherish — although that love might not be universal. I love green bean casserole, but am not wild about the candied yams. For others I know, that is reversed, so in order to create a new option I worked up this dish and the test tasters were very happy with it. The idea is to have a hot side dish that is savory, but not the usual option.
This recipe for sweet potato and squash casserole with sausage give you the opportunity to mix it up a little. If you prefer a vegetarian option, feel free to substitute a vegetarian sausage crumble- I’ve tried a couple and they aren’t bad.
Let’s get started!
Sweet potato and Squash casserole w/ sausage
3 cups butternut squash- cut into ½ inch cubes
5 cups sweet potato- cut into ½ inch cubes
1 pound breakfast sausage- browned and chopped fine
1 cup diced onion
1 Tbs butter
3 cups shredded sharp cheddar
½ cup parmesan
1 ½ cups heavy cream
½ cup sour cream
¾ cup toasted pine nuts (sliced almonds will also work)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon celery salt
1 teaspoon poultry seasoning
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
4 eggs — lightly beaten
1 ½ cup panko breadcrumbs
Peel and seed the squash and cut it into ½ cubes, peel and cut the sweet potato in ½ in cubes. Place both into a large pan and cover with water and bring to a low boil.
Boil until they start to soften but still have a little firmness. Drain them thoroughly. We do this so they cook completely in the oven, and you don’t get hard pieces in the middle of the casserole.
While they are cooking, brown the sausage and chop it fairly fine. Add the onions to the leftover oil from cooking the sausage and add the tablespoon of butter. Lightly cook the onions and add back the sausage and cook until the onions start to brown.
Now we will mix the potato, squash and sausage in a large bowl. Add the cream, sour cream, and seasonings and mix thoroughly. Add the cheddar and parmesan, and pine nuts (these give a little crunch and a really nice flavor).
Now add the beaten eggs and mix. You want the ingredients evenly mixed and coated. Now we will place into a greased 9 x 11 pan and pat it smooth. Spread the panko evenly across the top and cover with foil. (Pro tip: if you have parchment paper, cover the dish with that before the foil- it keeps the food from sticking to the foil. This can be done with any dish!)
Bake at 350 for one hour and 15 minutes, or until the temperature in the center is 170 degrees. Now you are ready to put this in the center of your Holiday table and wow your guests!
