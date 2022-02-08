Over the years, we have all eaten a metric ton of junk while watching the super bowl — everything from wings to chips to salsa by the bucket!
Now I’m not going to pretend that we are not going to do exactly the same thing this year, but at least I can help you up your game a bit. Today we’re going to make a couple of fun dips that your guests (and you) will love) Full disclosure — these recipes have been floating out there for decades and (much as I would like to) I cannot claim to have invented them!
Spinach artichoke dip is a staple of most chain restaurants, and the recipe is widely available on the internet, I’m just bringing it to you here so you have it available for the Superbowl! These are both super easy, but don’t tell your guests that.
Spinach artichoke dip
1 bag frozen spinach-thawed
2 – 14 oz cans quartered artichoke hearts
1- 8 oz package cream cheese-softened
8 oz shredded asiago cheese
½ cup mayonnaise
2 cups panko breadcrumbs
Start by pulsing the artichoke hearts in a food processor to break them up. In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped artichokes, spinach, softened cream cheese, asiago, and mayo-mix well and put in a 9 x 11 baking pan. Spread the panko evenly across the top and bake at 350 until the top is brown, and the cheese is melted. Serve with your favorite crackers.
• The second of our game time dips is a family favorite called “Sluggo dip” The more ahem“mature” readers will remember Nancy and Sluggo — and you will remember Sluggo’s shape: round! This dip could very well be the reason for that shape, but boy is it good!
Sluggo dip
2- 15 oz cans chili beans with sauce
2- 8 oz packages softened cream cheese
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
8 oz pepper jack cheese-shredded
Start with a 9 x 11 baking dish, spread the softened cream cheese evenly across the bottom of the pan. Sprinkle half of the cheddar (one cup) across the cream cheese. Spread the chili beans evenly. I like to use one can pinto chili beans and one can white chili beans — it gives a better flavor. Spread the remaining cheddar and the shredded pepper jack across the top and bake at 350 until the cheese is melted and just starting to brown. This one requires a more substantial chip (I love the classic Frito for dipping) or use a serving spoon. Serve hot! Now put the game on and plan on having a yummy time
