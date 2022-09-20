FOOD: Don't spurn zucchini — try pizza!

The ubiquitous zucchini makes a dandy pizza crust. (Ari LeVaux/Special to the MDP)

At my local farmers market the other day I was watching the stand of a farmer friend as he made the rounds. I chatted with shoppers, taking their money as if I was the farmer, and silently taking credit for all of the amazing produce I did not grow.

One of my customers bought a pile of 8-ball summer squash, a type of round zucchini. “What are you going to do with them,” I asked.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?